Smart HUD mask puts your dive data where your face is

While wrist-mounted dive computers certainly are handy (no pun intended), they can still be awkward to look at when you're underwater in full scuba gear. The Arex One mask offers an easier alternative, as it puts your dive data right in your field of vision.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Arex One is made by Hong Kong company Arex Vision.

Unlike some other HUD (head-up display) dive masks we've seen, this one's laser projection module does not protrude awkwardly out from the mask.

The Arex One reportedly weighs 350 g (0.8 lb) out of the water Arex Vision

Additionally, the Arex One isn't simply relaying visuals that are transmitted from a separate dive computer. Instead, the device incorporates its own standalone computer that performs basic functions such as decompression tracking, compass heading, water temperature monitoring, and dive logging. Via an optional pressure pod, it can also monitor up to six gas cylinders simultaneously.

That data is projected into a 640 x 480 monochrome display in the upper right-hand corner of the user's field of vision.

But not all in one screen at one time, however – the diver is able to scroll through it via a rotary push dial on the right-hand side of the mask. Additionally, if the user doesn't want to be bothered by information-overload, they can opt for a Silent Mode in which they receive no display other than warnings.

Although the dive computer does work on its own, it is initially set up using an accompanying app Arex Vision

Along with the pressure pod, other optional extras include a mask-mounted adjustable-brightness dive torch, and an AI-enabled "Marine ID Scanner" that is reportedly capable of identifying marine life, then superimposing the names of animals overtop of the user's view of them within the mask.

The actual mask itself features a glass-fiber-reinforced polymer frame and an aluminum alloy front along with a silicone skirt, plus it supports prescription lenses. One charge of the 1500-mAh lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for up to 40 hours of use. The whole thing – electronics included – can withstand being submerged to a maximum depth of 120 m (394 ft).

Assuming the Arex One reaches production, a pledge of US$999 will get you one. The planned retail price is $1,499.

AREX ONE - The World First AI Powered AR Dive Computer Mask

Sources: Kickstarter, Arex Vision