© 2021 New Atlas
Marine

eMogi kayak gives paddlers a 12-mph electric boost

By Ben Coxworth
August 23, 2021
eMogi kayak gives paddlers a 1...
The eMogi can reportedly run for up to seven hours per charge, although that's at its lowest speed
The eMogi can reportedly run for up to seven hours per charge, although that's at its lowest speed
View 5 Images
The eMogi has three forward speeds plus reverse – the top speed is 10.7 knots (12 mph or 20 km/h)
1/5
The eMogi has three forward speeds plus reverse – the top speed is 10.7 knots (12 mph or 20 km/h)
The standard version of the eMogi has a composite hull
2/5
The standard version of the eMogi has a composite hull
The eMogi's battery is stowed in the bow
3/5
The eMogi's battery is stowed in the bow
A close look at the eMogi's propeller and rudder
4/5
A close look at the eMogi's propeller and rudder
The eMogi can reportedly run for up to seven hours per charge, although that's at its lowest speed
5/5
The eMogi can reportedly run for up to seven hours per charge, although that's at its lowest speed
View gallery - 5 images

While we have seen motorized kayaks before, most of them simply utilize an outboard motor, or they don't have the form factor of a true kayak. The Czech-made eMogi, however, looks fairly conventional, and has its own integrated electric motor.

Measuring 323 cm long by 70 cm wide (10 ft, 7 inches by 2 ft, 3.5 in), the sit-inside eMogi features a removable lithium-ion battery pack in the bow, a control panel and a telescopic steering wheel at the front of the cockpit, and a 1-kilowatt electric motor in the stern.

That motor spins up a propeller that protrudes more or less straight back from the keel. Users engage it using either a pushbutton on the steering wheel, or by pushing a button on the shaft of the included wirelessly linked paddle. The eMogi's steerable rudder is controlled either by pushing on foot braces inside the kayak, or by turning the steering wheel – and yes, the paddle can also be used.

A close look at the eMogi's propeller and rudder
A close look at the eMogi's propeller and rudder

There are three forward speeds plus reverse – the top speed is 10.7 knots (12 mph or 20 km/h). Buyers can choose between four battery capacities, with the highest (22.2 volts/1,340 Wh) reportedly being good for a runtime of up to seven hours per four- to five-hour charge. It should be noted, though, that figure is for the lowest speed setting. An extra battery can be stowed in a stern compartment, plus the kayak can of course still be paddled without the motor running at all.

According to its designers, the eMogi was initially designed for moving up rivers against the current. They add that it could now find use in applications such as getting anglers to fishing spots more quickly, marine research, emergency response, and opening kayaking up to people with limited physical abilities.

The standard version of the eMogi has a composite hull
The standard version of the eMogi has a composite hull

Should you be interested, a basic model with a 600-Wh battery will cost you €6,150 (about US$7,219). That particular setup is claimed to weigh 66.2 lb (30 kg).

The eMogi can be seen in use (unfortunately sans life jackets) in the video below.

eMogi Electric Kayak

Source: eMogi

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MarineKayakingWatercraftBoatElectric Boats
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!