Evoy raises the bar on world's most powerful electric outboard motor

By C.C. Weiss
February 14, 2023
Evoy raises the bar on world's most powerful electric outboard motor
Evoy polishes off the Storm 300+ design with a new cowling
Shortly after returning from the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Evoy got to work with Eker Design in developing the cowling for the Storm 300+
"We wanted to design an expression that would help preserve the Evoy identity, and at the same time give the product a design that expresses power, muscle and speed. The Storm 300+ is a very powerful engine and it was important to us that the design should be both unique, but also reflect the power, with an aggressive forward-looking expression and with forward facing split lines between the various covers" - Evoy COO and senior program manager Victor Rosenvinge
The Evoy Storm is available for order now with several size battery packs and other options
Evoy showed this camouflaged Storm prototype at last year's Cannes Yachting Festival, ahead of preparing the cowling for the more polished version it showed last month
Evoy Storm 300+ prototype
Evoy Storm 300+ prototype
One of the first boats to feature the Evoy Storm outboard, the Axopar 25 prototype also appeared at Cannes
Evoy shows the Storm 300+
Evoy Storm 300+ at the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show
Norwegian electric marine drive startup Evoy previously presented the world's most powerful electric outboard motor. At the time, it said even more power was on the way, and it's made good on the promise. The all-new Storm 300+ is a big, brawny outboard that does what its name says and spits out over 300 hp of continuous power, knocking the 120-hp Evoy Breeze and outside competitors clean off the championship podium. And a couple of boatbuilders have already lined up to incorporate the Storm into innovative vessels.

The Storm made some big noise at the Cannes Yachting Festival last September, where Evoy showed a camouflaged prototype and announced its first boatbuilding partners for the new powerplant. Fast-forward to last month's Düsseldorf Boat Show, and Evoy had a more polished Storm to show, complete with the sleek, foil-accented black cowling it developed in collaboration with Norway's Eker Design. The motor is still technically labeled a prototype, but it's definitely looking very close to ready to drop into the water.

Evoy Storm 300+ at the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show
"With electric propulsion, there are a few features that come automatically like no fumes, sound or maintenance and strong acceleration; however, we will do more," said Leif A. Stavøstrand, Evoy CEO and cofounder. "Evoy will also strive to have the coolest design out there combined with great serviceability and wow factor. The design is simple, yet elegant and timeless. It fits as well on a workboat in the harsh conditions along the all-encompassing Norwegian coast as along the graceful Côte d'Azur or on the great North American lakes."

We won't dive too far into the styling of a motor, but Evoy explains that it sought to evoke power with the forward-set form and forward-pointing splits between the various 3D-printed covers. The splits also make for easier service access, adding practicality to the design.

One of the first boats to feature the Evoy Storm outboard, the Axopar 25 prototype also appeared at Cannes
The Evoy Storm 300+ will make its first appearance on some equally sleek, powerful and innovative vessels. Finnish company Axopar will use Storm power for a new 25-footer (7.6-m), a prototype of which it showed on the water at Cannes. Meanwhile, French amphibious specialist Iguana will power its versatile amphibious hydrofoil with the Storm.

Evoy currently advertises several different battery options to pair with the Storm 300+. The base battery combines two 63-kWh packs into an 800-volt 126-kWh bank that Evoy says should be capable of producing speeds surpassing 50 knots (93 km/h) in "most suitable boats." The actual size, shape and nature of the boat, not to mention water conditions, will have the final say on that, though. Range will also depend on those factors, but Evoy slaps a 37-nautical mile (68-km) estimate on that particular battery layout as a ballpark.

Those looking for more range can double or triple it by doubling or tripling battery capacity. That means up to 110 nautical miles (203 km) with the 378-kWh X-Long Range pack option. All range estimates are based on a 25-knot (46-km/h) cruising speed. Evoy also advertises the possibility of adding a gas, diesel, hydrogen or alcohol range-extender system upon request.

Evoy shows the Storm 300+
The Evoy comes with a 10-in TFT touchscreen for monitoring the motor and battery, managing charging, and staying on top of trip information. Buyers can also upgrade to a 16-in single touchscreen or a dual-screen system.

The Storm is available for order now, starting at €74,900 (approx. US$80,300) for the motor alone. Selecting a battery pack will tack on another €79,800 to 239,400 (US$85,550 to 256,650), depending upon capacity. A 22-kW charger is part of the standard kit, while a 44-kW version is available as an upgrade. Evoy plans to begin delivery later this year.

Evoy also plans to launch the Hurricane 400+ and Gala 200+ outboards in 2024, giving buyers a full selection of some of the most powerful e-outboards on water.

Source: Evoy

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

