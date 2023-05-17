© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

Flitescooter will have eFoil rookies flying over the water in minutes

By Paul Ridden
May 17, 2023
Flitescooter will have eFoil rookies flying over the water in minutes
Flite says that the "Flitescooter offers riders with little or no watersports experience the chance to learn and master eFoiling, and be on the water in a mere few minutes, with minimal instruction required"
Flite says that the "Flitescooter offers riders with little or no watersports experience the chance to learn and master eFoiling, and be on the water in a mere few minutes, with minimal instruction required"
The Flitescooter is available in two colorways, and features a new Flite Jet propulsion system, a 90-minute battery pack and a set of beginner-friendly wings
The handlebar column can be removed from the Flitescooter, and the Flite Controller popped out for handheld use
The new Flite Jet propulsion system sits at the end of a 24-inch mast, and is reported to offer "a smooth and safe ride"
Riders can control speed with a thumb throttle on the handlebar, which also features a removable remote
Flying above the waves atop an electric hydrofoil board is a relatively new way to have fun on the water, but eFoil beginners can struggle. The Flitescooter makes use of a large inflatable board and mid-mount handlebars to help folks get started.

Australia's Flite is the latest manufacturer to focus on making the "ultimate easy rider" for noobs, following other beginner-friendly efforts from Lift and Awake. But the Flitescooter sports a handlebar for more stability, balance and control.

The handlebar column is mounted just in front of the battery bay in the large inflatable board – designed for easier launches from docks and boats. And riders adopt a "more relaxed forward-facing" stance on the non-slip upper surface, which also makes it suitable for families and tourists "looking for a more leisurely way to fly."

The handlebar column can be removed from the Flitescooter, and the Flite Controller popped out for handheld use

The Flite board comes with a new fully enclosed jet propulsion system on a 24-inch mast, with the simple thumb throttle used to raise or lower speed. The setup rides with a set of beginner-friendly Cruiser 1800 wings and a removable Flitecell Sport battery pack for up to 90 minutes of per-charge use – with an Explore battery optionally available to bump ride time to 150 minutes.

Flite reckons that rookies can rise above the water in minutes with minimal instruction, and as a user's confidence and skills grow, a handheld Flite Controller can be undocked from the handlebar, the handlebar itself removed (rather than being folded down within the board like the Sea-Doo Rise) and the eFoil used as a surf-style flyer.

The Flitescooter is up for pre-order now starting at US$12,995, including a board bag and handpump, with shipping estimated to start in late August. The video below has more.

Introducing Flitescooter

Product page: Flitescooter

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

