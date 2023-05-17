Flitescooter will have eFoil rookies flying over the water in minutes

Flying above the waves atop an electric hydrofoil board is a relatively new way to have fun on the water, but eFoil beginners can struggle. The Flitescooter makes use of a large inflatable board and mid-mount handlebars to help folks get started.

Australia's Flite is the latest manufacturer to focus on making the "ultimate easy rider" for noobs, following other beginner-friendly efforts from Lift and Awake. But the Flitescooter sports a handlebar for more stability, balance and control.

The handlebar column is mounted just in front of the battery bay in the large inflatable board – designed for easier launches from docks and boats. And riders adopt a "more relaxed forward-facing" stance on the non-slip upper surface, which also makes it suitable for families and tourists "looking for a more leisurely way to fly."

The handlebar column can be removed from the Flitescooter, and the Flite Controller popped out for handheld use Flite

The Flite board comes with a new fully enclosed jet propulsion system on a 24-inch mast, with the simple thumb throttle used to raise or lower speed. The setup rides with a set of beginner-friendly Cruiser 1800 wings and a removable Flitecell Sport battery pack for up to 90 minutes of per-charge use – with an Explore battery optionally available to bump ride time to 150 minutes.

Flite reckons that rookies can rise above the water in minutes with minimal instruction, and as a user's confidence and skills grow, a handheld Flite Controller can be undocked from the handlebar, the handlebar itself removed (rather than being folded down within the board like the Sea-Doo Rise) and the eFoil used as a surf-style flyer.

The Flitescooter is up for pre-order now starting at US$12,995, including a board bag and handpump, with shipping estimated to start in late August. The video below has more.

Introducing Flitescooter

Product page: Flitescooter