© 2019 New Atlas
Marine

Floating off-grid home looks fit for a Bond villain

By Adam Williams
September 19, 2019
Anthénea is on the market for US$535,000
Anthénea is on the market for US$535,000
View 7 Images
Anthénea gets power from roof-based solar panels
1/7
Anthénea gets power from roof-based solar panels
Anthénea measures 50 sq m (538 sq ft)
2/7
Anthénea measures 50 sq m (538 sq ft)
Anthénea is accessed by a hatch-like lifting door
3/7
Anthénea is accessed by a hatch-like lifting door
Anthénea is on the market for US$535,000
4/7
Anthénea is on the market for US$535,000
Anthénea's downstairs has a bed and a bathroom
5/7
Anthénea's downstairs has a bed and a bathroom
Anthénea includes a bathroom with two sinks and a bathtub
6/7
Anthénea includes a bathroom with two sinks and a bathtub
Anthénea's upstairs area has seating for up to 12 people
7/7
Anthénea's upstairs area has seating for up to 12 people

French naval architect Jean-Michel Duacancelle was inspired to create Anthénea after watching the James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. The floating dwelling certainly looks like the kind of place that a Bond villain would choose to live in and has some nice features including an underwater window and solar power.

Bringing to mind the UFO 2.0, the Anthénea was originally envisioned as a hotel or spa, but can also be outfitted for use as a home.

The model shown measures 50 sq m (538 sq ft). It's accessed by a raising hatch door and visitors find a living area on the ground floor that has a sofa, a minibar, and a window offering views of the sea life below.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is a circular bed and a bathroom which includes two sinks and a bathtub. Stairs lead up to a "relaxation area" that seats up to a dozen people on a circular sofa.

Anthénea's downstairs has a bed and a bathroom
Anthénea's downstairs has a bed and a bathroom

We've no word on the insulation that's installed in the Anthénea's fiberglass shell, though its creator says that it can handle an impressive temperature range of -30° C to 40° C (-22° F to 104° F), so should be up to scratch. Additionally, it includes a solar panel system for all electricity needs.

Optional extras include a desalination system that turns seawater into drinking water, a wood-burning stove, air-conditioning, and a generator for backup power. If the Anthénea is to be used as a hotel, it's towed into position, with optional thrusters for maneuvering, but if it's going to be used as a home, it's fitted with electric thrusters that provide a rather sedate maximum speed of 5 knots (5.5 mph/9.26 km/h) as standard.

The recently-completed Anthénea model pictured is currently located in Brittany, France, and is on the market for US$535,000.

Source: Anthénea

Tags

MarineFloatingOff-gridHome
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More