Honda's singular V8 engine lends potent tech to high-power outboards

Last month, Honda expanded the outboard family built around the first-ever production V8 in its storied history of engine building. Now, the company is sliding some of the shinier new technology from those V8 outboard models down the line to V6 and inline-four motors. With outputs ranging between 100 and 250 hp, the updated 2025 outboard lineup now boasts handy new drive-by-wire technologies, new styling, improved durability and boosted efficiency.

At January's 2024 Düsseldorf boat show, Honda introduced the all-new BF300, the second model in its 5.0-liter V8-driven outboard series. That model shares new features and improvements first launched on the BF350 flagship in 2024, including its sleek "Noble Motion Form" design language and auto-tilt system.

For this month's Miami International Boat Show, Honda brought those improvements downmarket to the 2025 BF250, 225 and 200 3.6-liter V6 and BF150, 140 and 115 2.4-liter L4 outboards, ensuring a more uniform feature set across all the 100-hp+ outboards in what Honda calls the "High Power" segment of its outboard line. The model numbers are all based on rated horsepower.

The Honda BF250 V6 outboard puts power to the water Honda

Added functions that make the leap down to the upgraded 2025 BF100 and 200 outboards include automatic tilt, cruise control and trim support on all variants controlled via Honda's drive-by-wire Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST) system. Honda describes iST as a plug-and-play design that doesn't require any special tools or programming to install on single-engine applications. The user interface comprises a side-mounted five-button multifunctional panel, single-lever neutral lock and available 7-in HD display.

The trim support feature controls the outboard to maintain a preset trim angle across engine and boat speeds, while the automatic tilt feature adjusts tilt automatically raises or lowers the outboard at the push of a button.

Of course, those who prefer the feel of a hard connection can order any of the aforementioned outboards with mechanical controls in place of drive-by-wire.

Peeking into the mechanicals of the L4 outboard series Honda

Honda works to make all its V6 and inline-four engines more efficient than ever, with a few tweaks around combustion. It starts by optimizing the shape of the combustion chamber for improved combustion efficiency and engine performance consistency. It then updates several components of the starter motor for smoother turnkey start-up and tweaks its exclusive Lean Burn Control System to improve fuel efficiency across a wider range of operating conditions. The 200-series models also include an oxygen sensor that helps in maintaining more precise control of the air-fuel mixture for optimized combustion.

More efficiency, more time on the water between gas-ups.

Honda unveiled its updated 2025 BF200 and 100-series outboards at the Miami International Boat Show this month Honda

Honda also says the new 2025 models boast improved ruggedness and reliability thanks to improved corrosion-fighting drainage, upgraded gaskets and fasteners, and improved high-rigidity hardware.

Beyond those new enhancements, Honda carries over key existing technologies, including VTEC variable valve timing for smoother power delivery across the engine's operating range, Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST) for improved acceleration at startup, and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for instant throttle response, quick starts and low fuel consumption.

All the new 2025 outboards also feature a new look. The 200-series iST outboards derive their styling directly from the "Noble Motion" design language of the BF350 and 300, complete with chrome lettering, while the mechanically controlled 200-series and all 100-series models get separate styling updates with black lettering. All variants will be available in buyer's choice of Grand Prix White or Aquamarine Silver Metallic.

Honda plans to first launch the updated BF100 to 250 lineup in Japan by mid-2025. North America will be the second market in the sequential launch, and Honda will release more specific details later this year about availability.

Source: Honda