Mix Pro underwater scooter improves on its predecessor

Back in 2017, Chinese startup Sublue successfully crowdfunded an underwater scooter known as the WhiteShark Mix. The company is now set to release a new-and-improved model, called the Mix Pro.

Like the WhiteShark, the Mix Pro pulls snorkelers or divers along using not one but two electric-motor-powered propellers. This feature sets it apart from the various single-prop scooters already on the market.

The life of the Mix Pro's removable lithium-ion battery life is the same as that of the WhiteShark – at a claimed 60 minutes per 2-hour charge – as is the scooter's maximum depth rating of 40 meters (131 ft). Battery level and current speed are displayed on a built-in color LED screen.

Speaking of which, users can expect a slightly higher top speed from the Mix Pro, as it maxes out at 1.8 meters per second (4 mph) as opposed to the WhiteShark's 1.5 m/s (3.4 mph). It can also be set to a slower, more energy-efficient speed of 1.2 m/s (2.7 mph).

The Mix Pro in action Sublue

Another new feature on the Mix Pro is a mount for third-party underwater smartphone housings, so users can record their adventures via the phone's camera. The GoPro mount from the WhiteShark is also still there.

Additionally, the new scooter has a detachable buoyancy tank. The idea is that novice users will keep this in place when exploring down to a depth of 5 meters (16 ft), while more experienced divers will remove it when heading down considerably deeper. This makes the scooter either slightly-positively or neutrally buoyant. Out of the water, it reportedly tips the scales at 2 kg (4.5 lb).

The Mix Pro will be officially unveiled next week, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. There is presently no word on price, although it may end up sitting somewhere between the US$549 WhiteShark and the company's $999 top-of-the-line Seabow model.

Source: Sublue