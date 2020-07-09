© 2020 New Atlas
Seafloat mooring system designed to protect the seafloor

By Ben Coxworth
July 09, 2020
Seafloat mooring system design...
A proposed Seafloat platform that incorporates multiple shelters
A proposed Seafloat platform that incorporates multiple shelters
Multi-use Seafloat platforms could incorporate stores, restaurants or marine service stations
Multi-use Seafloat platforms could incorporate stores, restaurants or marine service stations

The Seafloat Pod anchoring system
The Seafloat Pod anchoring system
This Seafloat platform includes a house and a penned-in swimming area
This Seafloat platform includes a house and a penned-in swimming area
A Seafloat helipad unit
A Seafloat helipad unit
When numerous boats crowd into one cove for the night, each one drops an anchor that could potentially damage coral or other seabed marine life. That's why the Seafloat system was created, as it lets several boats share one "anchor."

Designed by a French company of the same name, Seafloat incorporates offshore floating mooring platforms, which multiple boats tie up to just as they would with a shore-based dock. Each platform is held in place by a single Pod, which works a little differently than a traditional chain-and-anchor setup.

The submerged base of the Pod is a large X-shaped steel structure, that sits flat on its back immediately adjacent to the seabed – it doesn't sit right against the sand, as it's held slightly above by a series of pilings. Connecting that base to the platform is a vertical piston-like structure, the two ends of which pivot 360 degrees relative to the top of the base and the underside of the platform.

The Seafloat Pod anchoring system
The Seafloat Pod anchoring system

As waves and the tide move the platform up and down, back and forth, the shaft of the piston moves in and out of the main body accordingly. This keeps the platform in more or less the same place, while also keeping it from getting pulled underwater. Additionally, unlike an anchor chain, the "piston" eases the platform to a stop instead of jarringly halting it.

Plans call for various types of platforms to be manufactured. These include straight-up docking units that accommodate anywhere from three to 16 motorboats or yachts; scuba diving units with changing rooms; helipad units; or multi-use units which stores, restaurants or marine service stations could be built upon.

The system is illustrated in the following animation.

Source: Seafloat

SEAFLOATECH POD

