Marine

This compact underwater scooter can even power your kayak

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 25, 2023
This compact underwater scooter can even power your kayak
You can mount the scooter on a range of water vessels
View 5 Images
Its convenient size makes it ideal for traveling
From cheating in the pool to getting help on the waves, the scooter has a range of uses
The scooter accommodates underwater photography equipment
Fortunately it's waterproof
Submersible scooters have become one of the most popular gadgets for watersport enthusiasts, and the latest out to do the paddling for you is a compact pocket rocket from Japanese makers Surando Tech.

The Surando, currently part of a Kickstarter campaign with an estimated delivery set for October 2023, is simple and sweet: a four-blade propeller with safety guard, three gears controlled by thumb pressure on the steering handles and a top speed of 2 m/s (6.6 ft/s).

Capable of a maximum depth of 60 m (197 ft), it can accommodate serious divers, including cave and wreck divers, as well as snorkelers and anyone who wants to clock an Olympics-final-worthy lap at the local pool.

It can also be mounted on a kayak, paddle board or canoe, which looks incredibly fun, and more than a little practical for when you’re struggling against a tide or current. It’s a little unclear just how it mounts, however.

It takes about three hours to fully charge its 7,200-mAh battery, which will give you around 60 minutes of continuous cruising time. Underwater photographers can also mount accessories such as a GoPro and lighting on the scooter.

One of its best assets, though, is its size; it's very compact, designed to fit in the side pocket of a backpack, and is approved for airline cabin luggage storage (as long as you have 3 kg (6.5 lb) to spare).

The most basic pledge kit includes a Surando and charging gear, and is JP¥55,385 (around US$390).

Check out this video to see it in action.

Source: Kickstarter

