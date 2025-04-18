Sleek, mobile outboard motor brings its swappable battery to USA

Suddenly American boaters have a variety of highly portable, blade-like electric outboard options to add a little clean, quiet power. Joining the recent North American launch of the RemigoOne from Slovenia, France's Temo is introducing its own sleek, clamp-and-ride electric outboard. While similar to the RemigoOne in some key specs, the Temo 1000 offers a few advantages that set it apart, including a removable battery pack that can be swapped in real time to multiply your time on the water.

We mentioned the Temo 1000 briefly when looking at the RemigoOne last month, as it had recently gone up for US preorder. This week, Temo announced that the 1000 will make its official North American launch at the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show in Maryland on April 25. Deliveries for those who have already placed orders will begin the same day.

The Temo 1000 is the latest slim, portable electric outboard to hit the American market Temo

With an output of 1,100 watts, the 48-V Temo 1000 is a close competitor to the RemigoOne, offering double the power of the similarly packaged ePropulsion eLite. It's designed to power the gamut of small sailboats, tenders, RIBs, dinghies, rowboats and similar vessels up to 26 feet (7.9 m) in length. Along with an extra 100 watts, the 35-lb (15.9-kg) Temo 1000 packs on 3 lb (1.4 kg) over the weight of the RemigoOne, giving both units roughly the same amount of power per pound.

While it looks quite similar in form, a couple of features really differentiate the Temo 1000 from either the RemigoOne or the ePropulsion eLite. Most notably, the Temo 1000 features a removable 949-Wh battery pack that adds serious versatility to on-water usage and charging. The 13-lb (5.9-kg) rectangular battery pack slides out from the top of the chassis, then carries away for more convenient charging, much like a removable ebike battery.

The removable battery pack sets the Temo 1000 apart from similar drives, providing range-extending swapping capability and easier charging Temo

The removable battery can also deliver quick-swapping capability for multiplying runtime on the water. Temo says in its announcement it plans to offer spare battery packs, but it has not yet added the option to its North American accessories shop. Several American marine supply shops have listed the standalone pack at US$1,249, however. A swappable battery stands to be a nice advantage in countering the notoriously short runtime/range of an electric boat propulsion system.

Another difference between the Temo 1000 and the other two aforementioned plug-and-play outboards is that the former does not use its tiller as a carry handle. Instead, the tiller folds up and slides away into the outboard body. The Temo 1000 might be a little less convenient to carry with the lack of handy tiller handle, but the advantage is that the tiller can be stored completely away when not needed, such as for use on sailboats with their own steerable rudder. The slide-away tiller should also protect the handle from any damage during off-boat transit.

Temo also uses a different style of mounting clamp to open up multidirectional movement. Like the Remigo and ePropulsion drives, the Temo 1000 tilts up out of the water. But it also rotates 360 degrees at the clamp, allowing it to swing to the side or even 180 degrees over the boat deck, an advantage that makes for easier mounting from inside the boat and more accessible troubleshooting – like when the prop is loaded with seaweed:

Cleanup made easier thanks to Temo's 360-degree swivel mount Temo

Other Temo 1000 features of note include an adjustable shaft height, twist-grip acceleration and magnetic starter key. The LED display shows key information such as battery level, power and remaining operating time.

All in all, the Temo 1000 looks like a well-designed little motor drive that can maneuver small sailboats around the dock and bring primary power to other small vessels. Temo estimates up to four hours of cruising time on the water per charge, which takes an estimated 5.5 hours from an AC outlet.

The Temo 1000 is available for order at a price of $3,499. Temo offers a lineup of accessories that includes an anti-theft lock kit to keep the 1000 secure on the boat, a shoulder bag for transport, and a 12-V charger as a second charging option.

Source: Temo USA