Japan's oldest outboard builder silences seas with all-electric motor

Yamaha may be the largest, most well-known manufacturer of outboard motors in Japan, but Tohatsu Corporation beat it to market by a couple years back in the mid-20th century to become the country's first outboard producer. Tohatsu remains a venerable force in outboard production today and is now teaming with US-based Ilmor Engineering in developing an entire all-electric outboard family that will start quietly hitting waters in Europe and North America this year.

Tohatsu began building motor products with its founding in 1922, but it wasn't until the 1950s that it turned its attention to marine outboards. At that time, Japanese companies were eager to reestablish the country's industrial sector after WWII, and recreational boating was taking off in markets around the world as citizens eased into a more relaxed period of post-war recreation.

Tohatsu became the first Japanese company to successfully develop an outboard in 1956, and designs from Yamaha, Suzuki and Honda followed in short succession in the years thereafter. Tohatsu has since grown and remained one of Japan's top outboard producers, offering products around the globe for various boating segments.

Tohatsu and Ilmor will show the first fruits of their collaboration at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show Tohatsu

In making the shift toward electrification, Tohatsu is now working with Ilmor, the Detroit company that's marine-adapted GM LT4 V8s recently found use as the beating hearts of the impressive Mayla GT speed yacht. The collaboration will seek to leverage Tohatsu's long-standing marine propulsion heritage and Ilmor's experience in new, cutting-edge technology to create a family of electric outboards that boasts an efficient but powerful on-water experience.

Tohatsu plans to launch the first new electric models in North America and Europe this year Tohatsu

"The partnership with Ilmor Engineering represents a significant milestone in Tohatsu's journey," Tohatsu president Isami Hyuga emphasized in an announcement this month. "Together, we are embarking on a transformative venture to introduce an electric outboard that not only meets the expectations of our loyal customers but also sets new benchmarks for the industry."

The first outboard scheduled for launch is a 6-kW (8-hp) unit that will include integrated tilt and trim, a gauge-style touchscreen for centralized system operations, and multiple options for shafts and props. Ilmor showed its own 6-kW Ion outboard motor design at the Miami International Boat Show a year ago.

The initial 6-kW outboard will be designed with smaller boats and pontoons in mind Tohatsu

Tohatsu and Ilmor will hold an official premiere for their 6-kW e-outboard at this year's Miami boat show, and we'll keep our eyes out for more details about both the launch model and greater lineup as the show gets underway on Wednesday. Tohatsu has confirmed that the motors will be available in Canada, Europe and the USA later this year, but has not announced pricing.

On the topic of Japanese outboard electrification, Yamaha announced last month that it had agreed to purchase Torqeedo, the German pioneer of electric outboard tech and marine electromobility in general. Founded in 2005, Torqeedo brings along nearly two decades of experience in the space, as well as a portfolio of intellectual property. The acquisition is another part of Yamaha's decarbonization master plan.

