WhiteShark Tini underwater scooter can be doubled up or used solo

By Ben Coxworth
October 15, 2020
When it comes to underwater scooters, there are smaller, less powerful single-motor models, or larger, faster dual-motor units. The new WhiteShark Tini, however, can be used in either configuration.

Designed by Chinese company Sublue (which previously brought us the WhiteShark Mix Pro and Seabow underwater scooters) the Tini has a single motor/thruster that reportedly pulls users along at either of two preset speeds: 1.1 or 1.4 meters (3.6 or 4.6 ft) per second.

It can descend to a maximum depth of 30 m (98 ft), with one 2-hour charge of its lithium battery reportedly good for about 45 minutes of use.

Although it's neutrally buoyant by default, a "floater" module can be attached to the top, making it positively buoyant. This means that if you let go of it, it will float to the surface. On land, it tips the scales at a claimed 3 kg (6.6 lb).

The Tini can also be mounted on the underside of an optional inflatable kickboard, acting as that board's motor – the child riding the kickboard controls the scooter utilizing an integrated wireless remote control unit. There's additionally a GoPro-compatible mount for an actioncam or smartphone.

For users who want more power, though, the Tini can be joined in tandem (side-by-side) with a second Tini. Working together, the two deliver a top speed of 2 m/s (6.6 ft/s).

Should you be interested, the WhiteShark Tini is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$349 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $549.

You can see it in use, in the following video.

Source: Kickstarter

WhiteShark Tini - A Powerful Modular Underwater Sea Scooter

