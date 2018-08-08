Once activated, the plutonium naturally undergoes radioactive decay and heats up. Thermocouples inside the generator convert this heat into electricity and the excess heat is used to either warm the rover or is dumped using radiators. With a service life of at least 14 years, the MMRTG makes the rover independent of outside power sources like sunlight – making it highly resistant to cold and Martian dust storms like the one that is currently keeping the solar-powered Opportunity rover in hibernation.