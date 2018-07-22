On the other hand, the global dust storm is also an unknown. Such storms weren't confirmed until the Mariner 9 mission arrived in Mars orbit in 1971, and they aren't exactly common. Showing up about once every six to eight Earth years, there hasn't been time to gather much data on how they form or how long they last. However, the current storm that was first seen on May 30 and went global by June 20 is similar to the one that broke in 2001, suggesting it could run through to early September.