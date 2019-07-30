While of major significance, the radioactive cloud that spread over Europe in late 2017 posed no health risk. Levels of ruthenium-106 averaged no higher that 100 to 300 terabecquerels, but a report from IRSN, a French nuclear safety organization, did suggest that a release of this scale would be dangerous for individuals in very close proximity to the leak. It noted that if this occurred in France it would require the immediate evacuation of people, "on a radius of the order of a few kilometers around the location of the release."