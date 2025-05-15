Smartinhaler ensures effective asthma treatment when it’s needed

The Hailie Smartinhaler, from med-tech company Adherium, improves asthma control by ensuring inhalers are used effectively and at the right time. It has been assisting American asthmatics since 2017; now its makers want it to be available to Aussie asthmatics, too.

Asthma affects up to 29% of people globally. Characterized by wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing, the condition also carries a significant risk of death, especially if it’s not controlled effectively. Poor control might be the result of poor treatment adherence or, in the case of inhalers, improper technique.

Adherium Limited, an Australian eHealth company focused on the management of respiratory disease, has developed its Hailie Smartinhaler technology to help patients with asthma ensure that they’re using their inhaler in the most effective way.

“I have suspected for years that patients struggling with their asthma are either not taking their medication regularly or not taking it properly,” said William McCann, MD, a North Carolina-based allergy and immunology specialist with expertise in asthma care. “We have not seen the health improvements we should be getting from asthma therapies.”

The Hailie Smartinhaler comprises a Bluetooth sensor that wraps around an asthma inhaler, detecting the amount of inhalant delivered to the patient. It also sounds an alarm to remind patients when they need to take their medication. Real-time feedback is provided to patients via the Hailie phone app and to their treating doctor via the Hailie portal. There’s a Hailie to fit the many differently shaped and sized inhalers that are available, whether rescuer/reliever medication or a preventer.

The full range of Hailie Smartinhalers fits all types of rescuer and preventer inhalers Adherium

“This technology helps patients get their treatment right by not only helping them remember when to use their medication but ensuring they are doing it correctly,” McCann said. “It supports patients, their families, and their healthcare provider to have the right discussions about their inhaler technique and the regularity with which they take their medicine, which leads to better quality of life and outcomes.”

A 2014 study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology found that reminders from a Smartinhaler significantly improved treatment adherence in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma compared to those who didn’t receive reminders. The same study found that 11% of the patients in the Smartinhaler group experienced severe asthma flare-ups, compared with 28% of patients in the non-Smartinhaler groups.

The Hailie Smartinhaler has been available in the US since 2017, when it received FDA approval. In 2022, the US Government approved the reimbursement of Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) for patients with respiratory conditions using Smartinhalers, which means that healthcare providers and facilities can receive financial compensation for implementing and utilizing this tech to monitor patients remotely. The reimbursement program encourages healthcare providers to adopt these technologies by ensuring they are financially supported for providing remote care.

The Australian invention helping asthmatics breathe easier | 7NEWS

Adherium is now pushing for its Smartinhaler to be made available in Australia.

“We have achieved great results in the US and collected significant amounts of data which underlines the value that the Hailie technology can deliver to patients and the broader health system,” said Adherium’s interim CEO, Jeremy Curnock Cook. “The next step for us is to undertake demonstration pilots back home in Australia to prove the impact the Hailie technology can have on patients with asthma.”

In addition to the obvious health benefits to patients, Curnock Cook said that using the Smartinhaler would also provide savings at the state and federal levels.

“We know our health system is under immense pressure across Australia and the widespread use of our technology has the potential to ease the load on our frontline health workers and improve lives,” he said. “There were 25,500 hospitalizations where the principal diagnosis was asthma in 2020-21, costing an estimated AU$851.7 million (US$549 million) in healthcare expenditure. We want to give patients the best chance for improved health outcomes and the most appropriate treatment.”

Source: Adherium