Target-seeking toothpaste goes after bacteria that cause gum disease

There could be new hope in the fight against gum disease. Scientists have developed a toothpaste that targets only the bacteria that cause periodontitis, leaving the rest of the oral microbiome healthy and intact.

The term "oral microbiome" refers to the community of microorganisms that live inside of our mouths.

That community includes over 700 types of bacteria, most of which are harmless or even beneficial, and only a few of which cause periodontitis. More commonly known as gum disease, periodontitis not only leads to swollen, receding gums, it can also result in tooth loss and possibly even maladies such as diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s.

Existing products, including mouthwashes containing alcohol or the antiseptic chlorhexidine, do kill the periodontitis-causing bacteria. The problem is, they also eradicate much of the other beneficial bacteria in the oral microbiome, which subsequently has to reestablish itself.

Unfortunately, periodontitis bacteria such as Porphyromonas gingivalis proliferate quicker than those other microbes, so they get a head start. This is particularly problematic if the gums are still swollen from a previous P. gingivalis infection, as the new bacteria will move right into those inflamed gums and start reproducing – thus causing a new infection.

That's where the special toothpaste comes in.

Developed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology along with other international partners, it contains a substance known as guanidinoethylbenzylamino imidazopyridine acetate (yes, really).

Subculturing of a P. gingivalis sample after cultivation for further testing of the active substance Nilz Böhme

"Rather than simply killing gingivitis pathogens, it inhibits their growth," says Stephan Schilling, Head of Fraunhofer IZI branch Molecular Drug Biochemistry and Therapy Development. "They are unable to exert their toxic effects, so beneficial bacteria can occupy niches that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. In this way, the substance works in harmony with healthy bacteria to gently rebuild and stabilize the microbial balance in the mouth."

PerioTrap is being developed both as a toothpaste and as a dental gel PerioTrap

The toothpaste, which is being developed under the name PerioTrap, also contains the usual abrasives and fluoride to ward off tooth decay. A gel for application after dental treatments is additionally in the works.

Source: Fraunhofer

