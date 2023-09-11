© 2023 New Atlas
Medical

Smart pill uses luminescing bacteria to diagnose gut problems

By Ben Coxworth
September 11, 2023
From left, team members Qijun Liu of Boston University, Maria Eugenia Inda of MIT, and Miguel Jimenez of MIT pose with the pill
Not only are colonoscopies invasive and uncomfortable, they may also miss gut-problem-related biomarkers that are only present in the body for a short time. A new "smart pill" is designed to address such shortcomings, utilizing live light-up bacteria.

Described as being "the size of a blueberry," the prototype device was created by scientists from MIT, Boston University, the University of Chicago, biotech firm Analog Devices, and Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It builds on a previously developed capsule, which was much larger and thus harder to swallow.

The new pill measures less than 1.4 cubic centimeters (0.09 cubic inches), and incorporates genetically engineered probiotic bacteria, electronic components, and a minuscule battery.

After the device has been swallowed and has entered the large intestine, the bacteria within it will produce light when exposed to telltale biological molecules associated with certain gut diseases. The onboard electronics detect that light, and respond by transmitting a wireless signal that can be picked up by a doctor's smartphone or computer located outside the body.

Because the procedure is quite simple and noninvasive, it can easily be performed multiple times (each time with a new pill). This means that it stands a much better chance of detecting short-lived biomarkers that just one or two colonoscopies may miss. The pill is ultimately passed from the body with the feces.

In tests performed on pigs, the device was able to both detect and report levels of nitric oxide, high concentrations of which are associated with a number of inflammatory bowel diseases. It is believed that by tweaking the manner in which the bacteria are engineered, other types of biomarkers could also be detected. The pill may additionally be a boon to research on the gastrointestinal system.

"The inner workings of the human gut are still one of the final frontiers of science," said MIT's Assoc. Prof. Timothy Lu. "Our new pill could unlock a wealth of information about the body’s function, its relationship with the environment, and the impact of disease and therapeutic interventions."

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal Nature.

Source: MIT

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

