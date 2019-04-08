Being such a great absorber of light and producer of heat, melanin is perfect for use in optoacoustics. As the name suggests, this technique is a mix of light and sound – first, weak laser pulses are shone onto tissue to gently heat it and make it expand slightly. As the tissue cools and contracts again, it produces ultrasound waves. Specialized sensors can read those waves and figure out what type of tissue is there – including, importantly, whether or not it's cancerous. At the same time, the heat given off makes tumors extra visible in infrared.