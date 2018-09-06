Daimler says that Active Drive Assist is meant to augment the driver's own expertise behind the wheel by taking some of the workload off. The driver is expected to continue to monitor traffic, but with ADA, the work of minute-by-minute maneuvering is reduced significantly so that the driver can concentrate on the longer-distance picture. Driving a big truck is about looking far ahead to anticipate and react well before the situation becomes a safety hazard. The ADA system, Daimler says, allows the driver to do that more easily.

