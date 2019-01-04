Because it's so short, the microneedle protrudes only into the very top layer of the skin (less than 1 mm deep), where there are no nerve receptors. Natural capillary action causes the hollow needle to continually draw in interstitial fluid, which is the liquid that surrounds skin cells. An attached "extremely miniaturized" three-electrode enzymatic sensor is used to analyze that fluid, determining its (and thus the blood's) glucose content.