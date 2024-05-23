DARPA's new high-speed, blended-wing VTOL X-plane

Aurora Flight Sciences has revealed its latest concept for a low-drag, fan-in-blended-wing body design for DARPA's Speed and Runway Independent Technologies (SPRINT) program aimed at producing a high-speed VTOL aircraft for Special Forces missions.

The idea behind SPRINT is to develop the technologies needed to create a new class of aircraft that combine VTOL capabilities with high speeds. While it's true that such aircraft have been around for over half a century – the Harrier and the F-35 Lightning II, for example – these fighter planes aren't suited for commando operations or similar missions that require high speed, high agility, plus independence from conventional runways.

One of four companies chosen by DARPA to create a concept prototype, as its preliminary design phase Aurora has opted for a scalable blended wing design that incorporates three lifting fans inside of a composite fuselage. Though the latest version has an uncrewed cockpit, later, larger ones designed to carry four or more lift fans could have more traditional crewed cockpits.

According to Aurora, the blended wing concept meets or exceeds the project's objectives, with more speed than required and integrated fan covers to reduce drag while in horizontal flight. The aircraft is also capable of Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL), Super Short Take-Off and Landing (SSTOL), and conventional take-off and landing using existing engine designs.

Animation of the Aurora VTOL transitioning its fans for flight modes Aurora Flight Sciences

The company estimates that the preliminary design review will be complete in about a year, with the first flight in three years.

"Aurora and Boeing bring relevant expertise in blended-wing-body platforms, high-speed VTOL configurations, and military aircraft development," said Larry Wirsing, vice president of aircraft development at Aurora Flight Sciences. "The DARPA SPRINT program is an exciting opportunity to continue our history of advancing technology demonstrator programs that enable new capabilities for the U.S. military."

Source: Aurora