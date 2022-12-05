Canoo's electric truck for the US Army carries plywood and tactical gear

Electric vehicle out outfit Canoo has made versatility a key part of its DNA since revealing its mobility pod and underlying skateboard chassis a couple of years back, and a freshly delivered truck for the US Army continues to drive the point home. Built for extreme environments and stealthy operations, the multi-tasking Light Tactical Vehicle can be loaded up with everything from plywood to military gear, or anything else to support operations in the field.

Canoo introduced its US$35,000 Lifestyle Vehicle last year, presenting a people-moving solution for families, ride-hailing and rugged adventure through a variety of trim options. The company’s movements in the customizable, all-electric mobility space caught the eye of the US Army, which earlier this year awarded it with a contract to develop a purpose-built vehicle for military applications.

The Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) is the result of this agreement, and has now been delivered to the US Army for analysis and demonstration. The vehicle has been engineered to withstand the kinds of extreme environments experienced in military operations, and features a carbon Kevlar composite throughout for strength and light weight.

The truck can roll into the field in either a pickup or flatbed configuration depending on the task at hand, enabling it to be loaded up with large, overhanging materials like plywood sheets or to box in other, more compact materials. A modular attachment system can see a range of racks, mounts and boxes affixed to the rear, allowing the LTV to tailor its tactical loads for a wide range of mission types.

The all-wheel drive LTV rides on 32-inch all-terrain tires suited to rugged terrain, features air springs and raised suspension, and a 600-hp drivetrain. More specs will be revealed closer to production, according to Canoo.

“The LTV is another milestone proving the power of our technology and how it can be used, even in tactical situations,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo. “This is a winning algorithm for our customers and company.”

Source: Canoo