© 2021 New Atlas
Military

Rook 6x6 military UGV autonomously traverses rough terrain

By Ben Coxworth
November 18, 2021
Rook 6x6 military UGV autonomo...
The Rook has a top speed of 30 km/h (19 mph) and can run for eight hours per charge of its battery pack
The Rook has a top speed of 30 km/h (19 mph) and can run for eight hours per charge of its battery pack
View 5 Images
The Rook's modular design allows its parts to be replaced on location, without the need for specially trained technicians
1/5
The Rook's modular design allows its parts to be replaced on location, without the need for specially trained technicians
Among other applications, the Rook can be used to evacuate casualties from the battlefield
2/5
Among other applications, the Rook can be used to evacuate casualties from the battlefield
The Rook has 24 cm (9.4 in) of ground clearance
3/5
The Rook has 24 cm (9.4 in) of ground clearance
The Rook has a top speed of 30 km/h (19 mph) and can run for eight hours per charge of its battery pack
4/5
The Rook has a top speed of 30 km/h (19 mph) and can run for eight hours per charge of its battery pack
The Rook can deploy an optional drone
5/5
The Rook can deploy an optional drone
View gallery - 5 images

We're seeing an increasing number of robotic devices that are created to perform tasks which would put soldiers in danger, or take them away from other more important duties. The Rook UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle) is one of the latest, and it features full-time six-wheel-drive.

Designed from scratch to serve as a military-standard electric UGV, the Rook is the result of a collaboration between Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems and US-based Unmanned Ground Vehicle manufacturer Roboteam.

Some of its possible uses include the delivery of supplies, evacuation of casualties, plus intelligence-gathering missions performed with help from a deployable multicopter drone … and yes, it can also be equipped with weapons. Its modular design allows its parts to be replaced on location, without the need for specially trained technicians.

Among other applications, the Rook can be used to evacuate casualties from the battlefield
Among other applications, the Rook can be used to evacuate casualties from the battlefield

The Rook navigates pre-programmed routes and avoids obstacles utilizing Elbit's Torch-X RAS (Robotic and Autonomous) sensory/communications system. It's also able to track and follow soldiers walking in front of it, form conveys with other Rooks, or be remotely controlled in real time – the latter is performed using a weatherproof ruggedized 7-inch portable display unit.

The vehicle itself weighs 1,200 kg (2,646 lb), can carry that same amount, offers 24 cm (9.4 in) of ground clearance, and has a top speed of 30 km/h (19 mph). One charge of its battery pack should reportedly be good for up to eight hours of use. It can additionally be equipped with an onboard generator, to power or charge other electric devices in the field.

You can see it in action, in the video below.

Elbit Systems / ROOK

Source: Elbit Systems

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MilitaryelbitRoboticssix-wheelAutonomous VehiclesOff-road
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!