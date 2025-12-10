Lockheed Martin drone makes mission-saving decisions on its own

Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works has shown how combat drones can think on the fly with a demonstration of its AI-Driven Mission Contingency Management (AI/MCM) system that can adjust missions in the face of unforeseen events.

Without proper computer and software drones are only so much flying ironmongery. The advantage of such aircraft isn't that they can fly without a human pilot. They also need to be able to assess changing situations and make choices in order to fulfill their missions.

Installed in a Stalker XE Block 25 drone, the AI/MCM system consists of Lockheed Martin's Systems, Tactical applications, Autonomy/AI, and Rapid deployment (STAR.OS) AI integration platform that is designed to make the AI system interoperable with other AI systems and services, both new and old, for communications, data sharing, and collaboration. It also doesn't care if the systems are located in the air, on the ground, on the sea, or in space.

However, the big idea behind the AI/MCM system is that it can adjust to complete its mission when things go pear shaped – showing its working to a human supervisor. During the recent flight demonstration the system handled a simulated fuel malfunction by reassigning the Stalker's initial mission task to another Alta X 2.0 drone, revising the mission plan, and then returning safely to base.

In addition to this, the system can automatically coordinate with command and control centers. According to Lockheed Martin, this not only helps in time-sensitive situations, it also greatly reduces the workload on human controllers. The ultimate goal is to shorten the "kill chain" decision-making loop so that decision making can be much faster than today.

"This demonstration proves AI can move from the lab to the battlefield, delivering a multitude of capabilities ranging from autonomous decision-making to rapid data flow between unmanned vehicles across air, ground and synthetic environments," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "By fusing AI‑enabled UAV replanning with UGV capabilities, we give war-fighters the safety, speed and confidence they need to act first in contested environments."

Source: Lockheed Martin