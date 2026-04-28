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Military

US Navy’s new robotic refueling drone completes first operational flight

By David Szondy
April 27, 2026
US Navy’s new robotic refueling drone completes first operational flight
The first operational US Navy MQ-25A Stingray soars over southern Illinois during a successful two-hour first flight on April 25
The first operational US Navy MQ-25A Stingray soars over southern Illinois during a successful two-hour first flight on April 25
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The first operational US Navy MQ-25A Stingray soars over southern Illinois during a successful two-hour first flight on April 25
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The first operational US Navy MQ-25A Stingray soars over southern Illinois during a successful two-hour first flight on April 25
THe MQ-25A still in factory livery
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THe MQ-25A still in factory livery

The first operational Boeing MQ-25A Stingray has taken to the sky for the first time. On April 25, 2026, the carrier-based autonomous aerial refueling plane took off from MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois for a two-hour test flight.

Originally developed under the US Navy's Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS) program, the MQ-25A Stingray is designed to free up the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fleet that carry the burden of "buddy-refueling" carrier combat aircraft in the air after the retirement of the Grumman KA-6D Intruder and the Lockheed S-3B Viking. This duty is vital for extending the range of carrier-based aircraft, but this comes at the cost of diverting the Super Hornets from combat and also reducing their service life.

The planned fleet of 76 aircraft will be deployed on America's aircraft carriers and will be used to refuel carrier-based aircraft. The latest MQ-25A looks like the T1 demonstrator that Boeing has been flying in land-based tests but it differs in a number of significant ways.

MQ-25A

Like the T1, the MQ-25A has a length of 51 ft (15 m) and a wingspan of 75 ft (23 m), and has the same footprint as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. It's powered by a single Rolls-Royce AE 3007N turbofan jet engine that generates 10,000 lb of thrust and gives the aircraft an operation radius of 500 nm (575 miles, 926 km), and high subsonic speed that has not been specified.

However, where the MQ-25A differs from the T1 is that it's built to meet military operational specifications, making it capable of carrying out actual missions. This involves a new structural layout that includes mission bays, an Integrated Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) turret for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), folding wings for carrier deck storage, "carrier-hardened" gear for catapult launches and arrested landings, satellite communications, and operational software. In addition, the airframe has been treated with naval-grade corrosion protection for long-term exposure to salt-spray environments found in carrier operations.

Still in its greenish factory undercoating, the MQ-25A went through its flight test under the control of a joint team of Boeing and US Navy Air Vehicle Pilots, with a Boeing-owned TA-4J Skyhawk and a US Navy UC-12M Huron providing aerial monitoring and chase support. The objectives of the flight were to demonstrate autonomous ground operations, validate the aircraft's flight control systems, monitoring the performance of the Rolls Royce engine, and testing the integration of the command and control system.

"The first flight of the MQ-25A is a landmark achievement for the Navy-Boeing team and a critical step toward the future of the carrier air wing," said Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons. "This flight demonstrates our progress in delivering a carrier-based refueling capability that will significantly extend the reach and lethality of our fleet."

Source: US Navy

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MilitaryUS NavyBoeingAutonomous flightFlight Tests
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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