"Playing the game of Jenga also requires mastery of physical skills such as probing, pushing, pulling, placing, and aligning pieces," says Alberto Rodriguez, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MIT. "It requires interactive perception and manipulation, where you have to go and touch the tower to learn how and when to move blocks. This is very difficult to simulate, so the robot has to learn in the real world, by interacting with the real Jenga tower. The key challenge is to learn from a relatively small number of experiments by exploiting common sense about objects and physics."