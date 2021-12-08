Oppo teases upcoming smartphone with pop-out camera module

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is always keen to share the technologies its working on, particularly when it comes to cameras. Now the company has teased a retractable lens module in a brief video teaser on Twitter.

Innovation highlights in the camera department that we've previously seen from Oppo include a swiveling top module, slide-up snappers, a 10x lossless zoom lens, and under-screen selfiecams. Though not specified, this latest development could offer mobile photographers more zoom range while keeping things fairly flat in the pocket when not in use.

Oppo suggests that more will be revealed at its upcoming innovation day, but for now we know that the proprietary pop-out module features a 50-mm equivalent F2.4 lens and is paired with a 1/1.56-inch image sensor – which is the same size as the 50-MP Sony IMX 766 sensor that's found in the company's Find X3 Pro premium handset. The unit also appears to be water-resistant, and seems to retract back into the phone's body when a drop is detected.

There's no mention of when, or even if, this development will flow through to a commercially available smartphone, but Oppo has a good track record for such things so we may see the pop-out camera module on the back of an Oppo phone in the near future. While we wait for more details, have a look at the video via the source link below.

Source: Twitter (Oppo)