Color ePaper tablet gives mobile productivity an eye-friendly boost

Last year, e-reader multinational PocketBook partnered with China's Bigme to launch a color ePaper tablet called the Eo. Now the company has joined forces with Taiwan's Readmoo for another 10.3-inch E Ink slate called the Color Note.

Like the excellent Eo, the Readmoo PocketBook Color Note is based around E Ink's Kaleido 3 color ePaper technology, but is presented as a flexible panel that doesn't include a glass layer. This should result in color imagery that's easier to read.

Color resolution comes in at just 702 x 936 pixels though, from a palette made of 4,096 hues. As such, you're not going to enjoy the kind of vibrant visual experience that you would when using a conventional LCD tablet – but since this is E Ink, it should be kinder to your eyes. Viewing black and white content should be a little sharper, thanks to 1,404 x 1,872 pixels, and the device can dial in 16 shades of grayscale.

The Color Note Joint Edition comes with a Wacom stylus with built-in eraser function Readmoo

The collaboration's e-note ships with a Wacom EMR pen stylus with 4,096 pressure levels and an eraser function built in. It runs Android 12 out of the box, features quad-core processing brains supported by 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded via SD media. A software-adjustable front light makes for continued use when daylight starts to fade.

Numerous reading formats are supported, including ePub, docx and PDF. Audiobooks can be played through the included speaker or through Bluetooth headphones. Dual-band Wi-Fi is cooked in, too. The 4,000-mAh battery supports fast-charging and is topped up over USB-C – though battery life isn't specified, E Ink should make for extended use between plugins.

The Color Note Joint Edition is available now direct from Readmoo – the company responsible for the world's first folding e-reader – priced at NTD 20,888, though that's currently slashed to NTD 16,999 (which converts to about US$580). We've no word on an international release at this time.

