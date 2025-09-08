Pocket-friendly color e-note made for workers on the Move

Almost a decade after releasing its first ePaper tablet, reMarkable is adding a pocket-friendly edition "designed for work that happens anytime, anywhere, and with anyone." The Paper Pro Move sports a 7.3-inch color E Ink display and a two-week battery.

The company's latest digital notebook is much more portable than its larger cousins, meaning you can slip it into a jacket pocket or handbag instead of needing a briefcase or backpack. It's designed for productivity on the go, allowing users to quickly jot down notes and sketch out ideas with minimal distractions – something that smartphones can't readily deliver.

"reMarkable Paper Pro Move is a new, flexible option for capturing your thoughts," said company CEO, Phil Hess. "It’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way. Whether you’re meeting at a conference, airport, or café, you’re able to be fully in the moment during your conversation."

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move's 7.3-inch color ePaper display can be used in either landscape or portrait modes reMarkable

Its 7.3-inch display is built around E Ink's Canvas color technology (which is based on Gallery 3) for clear visuals during bright daylight at 1,696 x 954 pixels. There's also an adjustable front light for extending note-making into the night.

Powering the portable scribbler is 1.7-GHz dual-core processing supported by 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi caters for online workflows, with creations encrypted and stored on the device itself as well as in the cloud.

The device works with reMarkable's own Marker pen inputs. Textured glass makes for "just the right amount of friction" to offer a paper-like writing experience. The Paper Pro Move comes packed with handy templates to support your workload, including lined sheets, grid paper and planners. Users can annotate PDFs and ebooks right on the device. Documents can be organized into folders or by using tags. Search for handwritten notes made over the previous month is available too. And notes can be converted to text with a tap, before sending out over email direct from the device.

Free reMarkable mobile and desktop apps allow for loading in notes and documents needed for the coming work day. A Connect subscription model is also available for access to additional templates and workbooks, in addition to unlimited cloud storage and being able to take and edit notes in the app – new users can try it out for 100 days free of charge, and it will cost US$2.99 per month thereafter.

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move can be used in bright lighting, as well as after dark thanks to a built-in reading light reMarkable

The e-note is wrapped in stylish anodized aluminum housing, and its Marker pens magnetically attach to the side between use, reducing the risk of misplacing the input. As this is an eye-friendly E Ink device, users can look forward to up to 2 weeks of per-charge use. A 10-minute top-up of the 2,334-mAh battery over USB-C can result in three days of power.

"We created a device that belongs in your bag or jacket pocket – an everyday carry," said reMarkable's Mats Herding Solberg. "It’s like a classic journalist notepad, so you can get real work done while standing up and holding it in one hand. There’s nothing else in the workspace like it."

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move measures 7.7 x 4.24 x 0.26 in (195.6 x 107.8 x 6.5 mm) and weighs in at 230 g (8.1 oz). It's available now for $449 bundled with the Marker input plus replacement tips, or $499 with the Marker Plus (which has a built-in eraser feature). A folio is optionally available to protect the device while you're out and about.

Sales of the 10.3-inch monochrome reMarkable 2 and the 11.8-inch color E Ink Paper Pro will continue alongside the new Move model.

Our most portable paper tablet yet | reMarkable Paper Pro Move

