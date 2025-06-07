© 2025 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Rugged 360-degree camera set for work in extreme environments

By Paul Ridden
June 07, 2025
Rugged 360-degree camera set for work in extreme environments
"With the RICOH360 THETA A1, we’re meeting the expectations of field professionals: robustness, speed, and integration. It embodies our vision of useful, connected technology that aligns with the operational needs of our clients"
"With the RICOH360 THETA A1, we’re meeting the expectations of field professionals: robustness, speed, and integration. It embodies our vision of useful, connected technology that aligns with the operational needs of our clients"
View 8 Images
"With the RICOH360 THETA A1, we’re meeting the expectations of field professionals: robustness, speed, and integration. It embodies our vision of useful, connected technology that aligns with the operational needs of our clients"
1/8
"With the RICOH360 THETA A1, we’re meeting the expectations of field professionals: robustness, speed, and integration. It embodies our vision of useful, connected technology that aligns with the operational needs of our clients"
The Theta A1 boasts a ruggedized outer shell that's designed to withstand operation in extreme environments
2/8
The Theta A1 boasts a ruggedized outer shell that's designed to withstand operation in extreme environments
The Theta A1 sports a wide-angle lens on each side of its rugged housing for 360-degree photos and videos
3/8
The Theta A1 sports a wide-angle lens on each side of its rugged housing for 360-degree photos and videos
The Theta A1 works with a mobile app
4/8
The Theta A1 works with a mobile app
The Theta A1 is designed to capture immersive imagery for sectors such as construction, industry, real estate, and insurance
5/8
The Theta A1 is designed to capture immersive imagery for sectors such as construction, industry, real estate, and insurance
The Theta A1 is capable of capturing immersive all-around photos at up to 60 megapixels, as well as 8K video at 10 fps
6/8
The Theta A1 is capable of capturing immersive all-around photos at up to 60 megapixels, as well as 8K video at 10 fps
"The RICOH360 THETA A1 is more than just a new camera. It’s a concrete answer to the needs of professionals in the field"
7/8
"The RICOH360 THETA A1 is more than just a new camera. It’s a concrete answer to the needs of professionals in the field"
"The RICOH360 THETA A1 is compatible with the RICOH360 application, offering centralized content management: cloud storage, editing, sharing, remote control... An integrated AI automatically adjusts settings for optimal image quality in all conditions"
8/8
"The RICOH360 THETA A1 is compatible with the RICOH360 application, offering centralized content management: cloud storage, editing, sharing, remote control... An integrated AI automatically adjusts settings for optimal image quality in all conditions"
View gallery - 8 images

Ricoh's Theta 360-degree camera has come a long way since it first appeared in hammerhead concept form at CES 2013. Now the company has toughened up the panoramic immersion machine so it can get to work in extreme environments.

There have been a number of iterations since the Theta launched in late 2013, but the handheld-remote-like form factor has pretty much remained the same. The outer casing has now been given a rugged overhaul before it gets a job on construction sites, undertakes industrial inspections, the production of immersive real estate visuals, and takes care of business in the field.

That means that the Theta A1 is waterproof and dustproof to IP64 standards, It can survive up to 90% humidity, operate in temperatures ranging from -10 °C to 40 °C (14 - 104 °F) or can be powered down and stored at a chilly -20 °C (-4 °F) or a roasting 60 °C (140 °F).

The Theta A1 boasts a ruggedized outer shell that's designed to withstand operation in extreme environments
The Theta A1 boasts a ruggedized outer shell that's designed to withstand operation in extreme environments

A glass eye made up of seven elements in seven groups bulges slightly from each side of the casing to enable the capture of 360-degree stills at up to 11,008 x 5,504 pixels, as well as 8K video at up to 10 frames per second, through a F2.4 aperture. Each lens feeds into its own 48-megapixel 1/2.0-type imaging sensor, and Ricoh has cooked in an optimized video codec for pro-grade performance.

Recorded video at 10 fps can also be had at 5.7K, but bumping the resolution down to 4K or 2K opens up 30-fps possibilities. Live streaming is also available at 4K and 2K, at 15 fps and 30 fps options. HDR is supported, too.

There's around 27.5 GB of internal storage available, which supports up to 2 hours of video recording time – though memory card expansion is supported. And light sensitivity of ISO 50 to ISO 3200 could also see it used in a range of ambient conditions.

The Theta A1 is capable of capturing immersive all-around photos at up to 60 megapixels, as well as 8K video at 10 fps
The Theta A1 is capable of capturing immersive all-around photos at up to 60 megapixels, as well as 8K video at 10 fps

A 0.93-inch OLED display panel shows key info, with mode and function buttons underneath. A button on the body can start the show, plus Bluetooth 5.0 in included for remote operation via a companion app. Dual-band Wi-Fi also features, together with multi-satellite support. The device's 1,485-mAh battery is reckoned good for around 300 photos or 60 minutes of video per charge, and is topped up over USB-C.

The latest Theta measures 142 x 52.8 x 29 mm (5.6 x 2 x 1.14 in) and tips the scales at a pocket-friendly 225 g (8 oz). It will be available for pre-order shortly at €799 (US$910) before taxes, with sales proper starting from September.

Source: Ricoh

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyRicohCameras360-degreeImmersionRugged
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!