If it's found that the internal temperature is above a specific threshold (set by the user via Bluetooth, using the iOS/Android app), the fan kicks in, moving air through the helmet at a capacity of up to five liters per minute. It automatically switches off when the temperature returns to an acceptable level and/or when the bike gets back up to a sufficiently high speed. One 1.5-hour USB charge of the 1.8-amp/3.7-volt lithium-ion battery should be good for up to eight hours of use in an urban environment, at temperatures between -20 and 40 ºC (-4 and 104 ºF).