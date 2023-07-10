BMW's urban-cool CE 02 electric moto rides from concept to reality

BMW Motorrad shook up the world of scooter design back in 2017 with the futuristic Concept Link electric scoot, and then surprised with news of an actual release. Now it looks like a repeat formula for the youth-focused Concept CE-02.

As with the Concept Link, the CE 02 moto started life as a design study, and was pitched as an easy access, daily companion that "embodies youthful freedom."

Designed for fun in the city while also able to survive the urban jungle, the new BMW electric ride is a feast of contrasts, with the tubular steel frame home to a heady mix of matte and gloss surfaces, gray and black finishes and a bunch of funky color decals, while a special edition also benefits from gold forks, a tri-color seat and even more decals.

Like the Concept Link, the 2024 CE 02 started life as an e-mobility concept BMW Motorrad

The peak 11-kW (15-hp) air-cooled motor remains unchanged for riders aged 16 years and over, with a belt running to an intermediate shaft on the right before another belt on the left takes over to drive the rear wheel.

Two ride modes are cooked in (with a third sporty option available with the special edition ride) for 40.6 lb.ft (55 Nm) of torque and a 3-second sprint to 30 mph on the way to a top speed of 59 mph (95 km/h). Per-charge range of up to 56 miles (90 km) can be had from the two 1.96-kWh battery packs, according to the WMTC cycle.

In certain regions (such as Germany), there is also a low-power flavor for 15-year-olds holding a moped/scooter license or anyone with a full car permit that maxes the power at 4 kW, for a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph).

The CE 02 features a hydraulically damped upside-down telescopic fork and a cast-aluminum single-sided rear swingarm linked to an adjustable coil shock. It rolls on a 14-inch cast-aluminum disc wheel to the front that's wrapped in a 120/80 tire, while the cast-aluminum disc wheel at the back gets a chunkier 150/70 tire. Stopping power is provided by a two-piston floating-caliper disc brake and ABS at the front, and a single-piston floating-caliper disc at the rear.

A Highline version of the 2024 CE 02 (left) is available, with gold forks, more decals, a tri-color seat, a smartphone dock, heated grips, and an extra ride mode BMW Motorrad

It tips the scales at just 291 lb (132 kg), and is rated to carry 687 lb (311.6 kg), benefits from a low seat height of 29.5 inches (75 cm), and comes with automatic stability control for "safe power transmission between the rear tire and varied road surface" while recuperative stability control "functions similarly to an engine drag torque control and specifically reduces the drag torque in overrun mode to keep the vehicle stable." The e-moto will provide assistance for reversing too.

Elsewhere are LED headlight, tail-light and signals, a 3.5-inch TFT display keeps the rider informed on bike status and trip info, plus there's a USB port for mobile gadgetry and access to BMW Motorrad Connected Services via a companion mobile app. The special edition also allows a docked smartphone to serve as a secondary display via the app, controlled by the bike's 4-way pad on the handlebar.

The 2024 CE 02 is described as neither an electric motorbike or an e-scoot, and starts at a suggested retail price of US$7,599 plus destination fees. Accessories such as side bags, a luggage carrier and anti-theft alarm are also available as optional extras. The video below has more.

Breaking new ground in Urban Mobility — The new BMW CE 02!

Product page: CE 02