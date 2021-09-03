BMW Motorrad courts younger riders with Concept CE-02 electric moto

Every so often, the folks at BMW Motorrad launch visions of future mobility, such as the outrageous Vision Next 100 and the eye-popping Concept Link. The latest, the Concept CE 02, rides a line somewhere between a small motorcycle and a motorscooter.

With its chunky lines, low seat height, relatively light weight, and personalization potential, the design of the electric moto concept has a somewhat youthful air to it, and is indeed being aimed at 16-year-old riders in particular but may also appeal to those new to motorbiking.

The CE-02 was designed to get new riders aged 16 and over onto their first funky electric urban roller

BMW Motorrad

"We wanted to develop an easily accessible two-wheeler for everyone who wants to be mobile and independent," said Head of Vehicle Design at BMW Motorrad, Alexander Buckan. "The BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is a reliable companion on a day-to-day basis. You love it because it’s always there for you and it just works – even if you occasionally don't treat it as carefully as you might. And there are stickers, tapes and other forms of customization that make it quite clear to everyone that it belongs to you. It embodies youthful freedom and a carefree spirit – rather like a skateboard on two wheels."

The funky e-moto concept is built around an 11-kW motor that's been included to suit its target fashion-conscious riders of 16 or over holding an A1 class licence in Germany. The CE-02 is reckoned to have a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), and though BMW Motorrad hasn't shared any battery details, a per-charge range of 90 km (56 miles) is on the table, which is on the low side but could be enough for inner city or urban motoring.

The CE-02 rides on chunky 15-inch wheels, and features an 11-kW motor for a top speed of 90 km/h BMW Motorrad

Also fairly low is the seat height of 730 mm (28 in), where up to two youngsters can plonk their behinds on a rather thin-looking long seat that angles up toward the front. This allows for a slight gap underneath that can house small bags, while crossover elastic bands on the raised seating area allow stuff to be tucked in for the ride, and there's a bit more storage offered near the footrests.

Riders can keep track of the CE-02's status via a small color display on the handlebar, the rear of the narrow seat hosts "two small, translucent LED leaves" for brake lights, and up front there's a square headlight made up of four LED elements. It rolls on solid 15-inch wheels front and back, with a single-side swingarm holding onto the rear disc, and the whole shebang tips the scales at a user-friendly 120 kg (265 lb).

Matched-style jackets have also been made to go with the Concept CE-02 electric moto BMW Motorrad

As with previous concepts, BMW Motorrad has extended the design theme to accompanying clothing, in the shape of two matching jackets made "with innovative materials and processing techniques.".

Since this is a design study, there's no information as to whether the CE-02 will ever hit the streets as a production model. But the radical Concept Link electric scooter concept from 2017 did make it to launch as the CE-04, so perhaps young riders can look forward to rolling through city streets on the CE-02 at some point in the future. The video below has more.

Boundless freedom for your city! The all-new BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02

Source: BMW Motorrad