Peugeot-backed DAB launches limited-edition luxury electric motorcycle

Boutique French motorcycle maker DAB Motors has launched its first production electric moto. Billed as a "fusion of luxury and technology," the limited-run DAB 1α sports a 25.5-kW (peak) motor, 150-km/h battery and a host of collaborative design touches.

DAB Motors was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Simon Dabadie, and launched the pricey but customizable LM-S scrambler the following year. The Bayonne-based startup embraced an electric transportation future in 2021 with the Concept-E, which has now grown into the 1α production model – the first release since the company was acquired by Peugeot Motorcycles last year.

The refreshed design features a steel double-cradle frame, steel trellis subframe and monocoque body in white or gray that includes a 3.4-liter glove compartment. The bike's side-mounted motor protectors and the front fender are made using upcycled aircraft carbon fiber from Airbus, and the swingarm is fashioned from cast aluminum. The whole shebang tips the scales at 125 kg (275.5 lb).

Powering the premium urban ride is an 11-kW brushless DC motor that peaks at 25.5 kilowatts (34.6 hp). This produces 395 Nm (290 lb.ft) of torque at the wheel and enables a top speed of 130 km/h (80+ mph) for highway-capable riding. The e-moto comes with four forward power modes plus reverse, and low maintenance is taken into consideration with the inclusion of a combined DAB and Gates Carbon belt drive setup.

Providing the juice is a "fully repairable, dismountable and recyclable" 72-volt, 7.1-kWh Li-ion battery pack for a maximum per-charge range of 150 km (93 miles). This can be topped up at home – from empty to 100% in 3.5 hours – and is Type 2 compatible (via an optional adapter) for fast-charging.

The DAB 1α rolls on 17-inch wheels wearing Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tires – shaping up as a 120/70 R17 in front and a 150/60 R17 to the rear. A collaboration with Italy's Paioli has yielded 46-mm upside-down adjustable fork and rear shock. The bike benefits from Peugeot Motorcycles Dual ABS, and comes with a Brembo Radial four-piston brake at the front wheel with a 320-mm floating disc and a Brembo single-piston flavor in back matched to a 240-mm disc.

The Renthal Fatbar features CNC-machined controls and sports a 2.8-inch LCD dash display at its heart. "Inspired by the retro world of gaming, buttons and controls take design notes from controllers with an irresistible blue Nitro Button, adding extra speed and thrill to the ride, inspired by the 00’s iconic game Need for Speed," reads the launch press release. "BMX culture is also referenced with back pegs to support passengers without sacrificing design or style."

Elsewhere, the boutique ride offers high-density foam butt padding for two, with a standard seat height of 880 mm (34.6 in) or 840 mm (33 in) with an optional low seat. After-dark visibility and daylight safety are helped along by a low/high-beam headlight with LED daylight strip paired with a LED tail-light.

The 125cc-equivalent urban moto is being produced as a limited run of 400 units at Peugeot's Beaulieu-Mandeure facility for a starting price of €14,900 (almost US$16k), with worldwide shipping available. The video below has more.

