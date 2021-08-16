© 2021 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Delfast motors into Bonneville record books on prototype electric motorcycle

By Paul Ridden
August 16, 2021
Delfast motors into Bonneville...
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle is based on a Dnepr model that set a speed record of 104.78 mph in 2018
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle is based on a Dnepr model that set a speed record of 104.78 mph in 2018
View 5 Images
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype at Bonneville Speed Week 2021
1/5
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype at Bonneville Speed Week 2021
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype set a speed record of 107.2 mph at Bonneville Speed Week 2021
2/5
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype set a speed record of 107.2 mph at Bonneville Speed Week 2021
Serhii Malyk with the record-setting Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle
3/5
Serhii Malyk with the record-setting Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle
It's official ! The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle set a new speed record on August 11, with an average run at 107.2 mph
4/5
It's official ! The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle set a new speed record on August 11, with an average run at 107.2 mph
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle is based on a Dnepr model that set a speed record of 104.78 mph in 2018
5/5
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle is based on a Dnepr model that set a speed record of 104.78 mph in 2018
View gallery - 5 images

Ukraine ebike maker Delfast already has a Guinness World Record in its trophy cabinet for its Prime model, and has now had to make room for another – this time setting a new speed record at Bonneville Speed Week with an electric motorcycle.

The Prime ebike was launched in 2017, and subsequently hit the Kiev Velodrome to set the Guinness World Record for the "greatest distance by electric bicycle, single charge" of 228.066 miles (367.037 km). Delfast has since returned to its package delivery roots, gone on patrol, headed off road, and has now motored into the record books again with an electric motorcycle prototype.

The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype at Bonneville Speed Week 2021
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype at Bonneville Speed Week 2021

The Delfast-Dnepr electric motorcycle was developed specifically to race at Bonneville Speed Week 2021, with the aim of setting a new "A" Omega motorcycle category speed record, and is based on a model from Ukrainian motorcycle veteran Dnepr that reached 104.78 mph (168.62 km/h) at Bonneville in 2018.

Delfast now owns the intellectual property rights and trademark for Dnepr, and has treated that original design to a host of improvements, including an updated controller, a synchro motor with peak power of 100 kW (134 hp), a traction inverter that outputs at up 1,000 Hz (for a motor speed of 5,500 rpm), and a 22,000 mAh battery bank that's reported to "provide a supply inverter voltage of about 800 volts."

The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype set a speed record of 107.2 mph at Bonneville Speed Week 2021
The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype set a speed record of 107.2 mph at Bonneville Speed Week 2021

Champion racer Serhii Malyk was in the rider's seat for the 2018 record, and took control of the updated machine for the new record run at the weekend, where he managed to hit 107.2 mph (172.52 km/h) and set a new record.

Delfast hasn't released video footage as yet, and there's no indication at this point whether the Bonneville record will lead to the development of production electric motorcycles under the Delfast Dnepr brand, but it's a pretty safe bet that the achievement will likely see the partnership attempt to break its own record at Bonneville Speed Week 2022.

Source: Delfast

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MotorcyclesDelfastElectric MotorcyclesBonneville
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!