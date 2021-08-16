Delfast motors into Bonneville record books on prototype electric motorcycle

Ukraine ebike maker Delfast already has a Guinness World Record in its trophy cabinet for its Prime model, and has now had to make room for another – this time setting a new speed record at Bonneville Speed Week with an electric motorcycle.

The Prime ebike was launched in 2017, and subsequently hit the Kiev Velodrome to set the Guinness World Record for the "greatest distance by electric bicycle, single charge" of 228.066 miles (367.037 km). Delfast has since returned to its package delivery roots, gone on patrol, headed off road, and has now motored into the record books again with an electric motorcycle prototype.

The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype at Bonneville Speed Week 2021 Delfast

The Delfast-Dnepr electric motorcycle was developed specifically to race at Bonneville Speed Week 2021, with the aim of setting a new "A" Omega motorcycle category speed record, and is based on a model from Ukrainian motorcycle veteran Dnepr that reached 104.78 mph (168.62 km/h) at Bonneville in 2018.

Delfast now owns the intellectual property rights and trademark for Dnepr, and has treated that original design to a host of improvements, including an updated controller, a synchro motor with peak power of 100 kW (134 hp), a traction inverter that outputs at up 1,000 Hz (for a motor speed of 5,500 rpm), and a 22,000 mAh battery bank that's reported to "provide a supply inverter voltage of about 800 volts."

The Delfast Dnepr electric motorcycle prototype set a speed record of 107.2 mph at Bonneville Speed Week 2021 Delfast

Champion racer Serhii Malyk was in the rider's seat for the 2018 record, and took control of the updated machine for the new record run at the weekend, where he managed to hit 107.2 mph (172.52 km/h) and set a new record.

Delfast hasn't released video footage as yet, and there's no indication at this point whether the Bonneville record will lead to the development of production electric motorcycles under the Delfast Dnepr brand, but it's a pretty safe bet that the achievement will likely see the partnership attempt to break its own record at Bonneville Speed Week 2022.

Source: Delfast