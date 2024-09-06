US$1,400 tilting three-wheeler puts a roof over riders' heads

A scooter with a roof. This idea doesn't really scream novel – especially in Asia. BMW even toyed with this idea (and failed) at the turn of the century. We'll excuse you if you don't remember the C1, which never even made it to the US. Its peculiar design, in which its windscreen extended all the way to its curving roof, may have been a major contributing factor.

Then, in 2009, BMW worked on the idea again and presented an electric concept based on the C1. Since then, manufacturers in the West have tinkered with the idea of a ‘roofed’ scooter, but they haven't resulted in much in the way of vehicles on the road.

In Asia, however, things have been different. Take, for instance, the Piaggio/Adiva AD3, a three-wheeled scooter that comes with a roof and is available at JP¥990,000 (US$6,280) in Japan.

Doufeng, short for Taizhou Doufeng Vehicle Co. Ltd., is a specialized motorcycle manufacturer based in China that is looking to conquer this market with an accessible range of scooters designed to offer the best of both worlds. But none are as innovative as the S1 110, of which there are currently two versions available in China: one with a combustion engine and the other with an electric motor.

The ICE model comes with a 110cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, has a maximum output of 9 hp (6.5 kW) and a maximum torque of 6.7 lb-ft (9.2 Nm). But wait till you hear the price: just CN¥10,980 (US$1,550).

As for the electric variant, it is scheduled to go on sale for CN¥9,980 (US$1,400). Although the price drop seems noteworthy, it comes at the cost of lower power output. Doufeng's data sheet shows the electric S1 generates 2 hp (1.5 kW) of nominal power and, at its maximum, that figure would be just less than 5 hp (3.5 kW). In one charge, you can expect a range of 50 miles (80 km). All of this doesn't exactly scream highway cruising but it should be zippy enough to run errands in the city.

As for the underpinnings, the S1 110's two front wheels are separated by 15.1-in (385-mm). Its MLF (Multi-Link Suspension) system allows a 22-degree lean angle. This setup allows one wheel to move independently of the other wheels thanks to a framework made up of many linkages. According to the manufacturer's specifications, it measures 79.1-in (2,010 mm) long, 29.9-in (760 mm) wide, 69.2-in (1,760 mm) high, and has a seat height of 29.5-in (750 mm). The S1 110 has a curb weight of 302 lb (137 kg) and a wheelbase that measures 52.3-in (1,330 mm).

On-board equipment includes a USB port for charging, a keyless start system, LED lighting, wipers for the tall windshield and, not to forget, a functional roof. Each of the 10-inch wheels has a disc brake; and while there is no traction control or ABS, there is a combined braking system (CBS) that makes up for it.

Besides the cheaper electric version that uses lead-acid batteries (72 volts/32 Ah), Doufeng is also set to offer a somewhat more expensive, optional trim that uses lithium-ion batteries (72 volts/45 Ah) that would cost CN¥11,800 (US$1,650). It will also offer traction control as standard. With a total weight of 271 lb (123 kg), this variant would be around 30 lb (14 kg) lighter than the combustion version and would have slightly smaller dimensions, measuring 76.9-in (1,955 mm) long, 29.9-in (760 mm) wide, and 70-in (1,780 mm) high.

In an age where manufacturers are constantly innovating, we are yet to see a functional, production-ready version of such a scooter in America. It’s tough to see the Doufeng S1 110 making its way to the USA. Whether that is attributed to how niche this market is, or simply the lack of interest from manufacturers, one can only wonder.

Source: Doufeng

