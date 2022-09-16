Ducati sharpens its lineup with the 2023 Monster SP

Enhanced with Öhlins suspensions, high-end Brembo Stylema brakes, upgraded electronics, dedicated color scheme, and some other special bits and pieces, the 2023 Ducati Monster SP handles the sportier side of the iconic Monster family.

Ducati’s World Premiere series yielded a second new model for 2023 after the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini: the Monster SP. After restarting the Monster series in 2021 by fitting a liquid-cooled V-twin into an aluminum twin-spar frame, Ducati has upped the ante with a new version that sports higher-spec gear.

At the heart of the Monster SP we find the same 937-cc Testastretta 11o as the base model, producing 111 hp and 93 Nm (69 lb ft) of torque. The powertrain remains mostly unchanged, with the one exception of the shape of the Termignioni muffler that graces the SP.

The most obvious difference centers on the new dedicated colors of the Monster SP, featuring three different shades of red mixed with glossy black, and a red seat.

A pair of Termignioni exhaust cans is the only mechanical change related to the Testastretta engine of the 2023 Ducati Monster SP Ducati

There are also some hints of yellow and gold, revealing a pivotal new part of the Monster SP, its suspensions. Signed by Swedish specialists Öhlins, these include inverted 43-mm NIX30 forks and a monoshock rear unit, both fully adjustable, of course, as well as a steering damper.

Ducati’s upgrades extend down to the braking system, where the M4.32 radial calipers of the basic Monster give way to Brembo’s latest crown jewel, Stylema.

Ducati outfits the 2023 Monster SP with Pirelli's latest sport tires, the fourth-generation Diablo Rosso IV Ducati

According to Ducati, the Monster SP’s wet weight is 2 kg (4.4 lb) less than that of the standard model, tipping the scales at 186 kg (410 lb) in running order. These benefits result from lighter parts, such as the brake calipers and the exhaust, as well as a new lithium battery.

The 2023 Monster SP is designed and equipped for sportier riding, both on the street and the race track, so shaving almost 1 kg (2.2 lb) from the front wheel will certainly cater for sharper and lighter steering.

Few things change in the electronics’ department, as Ducati had done a very good job with the 2021 Monster’s package in the first place. The kit includes traction control, launch control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and three riding modes, and offers ample adjustability.

The 4.3-inch TFT screen of the 2023 Monster SP can be equipped with the Ducati Multimedia System module, but at an extra cost unfortunately Ducati

Nevertheless, Ducati decided to introduce a new riding mode, Wet, in place of the Urban mode of the Monster, which limits power output to 75 hp with very soft throttle response. The other two modes, Sport and Road, release the engine’s full horsepower with differences in ABS, traction and wheelie control settings, as well as throttle sensitivity.

Ducati has not revealed any information regarding pricing and delivery times, but whenever it hits the market it will also be available in a restricted 35-kW (47-hp) version that’s compatible with the European A2 driving license.

Source: Ducati