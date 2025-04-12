Custom Flying Flea C6 proves electric motorbikes don't have to be boring

Royal Enfield is one of those rare brands that naturally lends itself to one-off custom builds. Case in point: the "Project Delta," a classic custom motorcycle that draws inspiration from the motorcycle culture of the 40s and 50s.

Much of that appeal lies in the mechanical simplicity of Royal Enfield machines. The company’s parallel-twin platform has been lauded across the globe for producing some of the most charming modern-retro bikes that are not only stylish but easy to work on.

But who says a custom build needs to start with a fully functional, production-ready motorcycle? Well, that's what LA-based multidisciplinary artist Mattia Biagi was tasked with and answered through a collaboration with Flying Flea, Royal Enfield's new electric sub-brand. The result is the Motototem, a one-of-a-kind art piece based on Flying Flea's upcoming C6 electric motorcycle.

Revealed at Salone del Mobile 2025, also known as Milan Design Week, as a one-off custom, Motototem will be displayed by Flying Flea and Mattia Biagi at various global events over the course of this year.

Starting with the front, the traditional LED headlight and taillight have been switched out for hand-blown glass sculptures. The fuel tank, made from travertine – a stone commonly found near mineral springs – is artfully carved to mimic the billowing form of a parachute. The design pays homage to the original 1940s Flying Flea motorcycles that were air-dropped during World War II.

The original handlebar grips have been swapped out for distinctive bronze pieces that represent the artist's fingerprint. This is echoed in the footpegs, enhancing the FF.C6's tactile attributes.

The parallelogram forks, which resemble the fork guards found on scrambler motorcycles, have hand-modeled clay details, possibly hinting at Flying Flea's upcoming S6 model.

The fenders incorporate resin-cast leaves, while the seat is now a warm walnut block. Heck, even the knobby tires are embellished with a nice little detail in the form of swallows, which stand for loyalty and homecoming.

The fins of the C6's magnesium battery box are intended to symbolize a smooth transition between the past and the future, and are another example of an organic design. Through Biagi’s lens, the Flying Flea C6 has been transformed from a full electric bike into a sculpture, of sorts.

It’s perhaps Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer, EVs, Royal Enfield, who best describes the intention behind this collaboration; “Flying Flea is not just an electric motorcycle brand, but a creative platform that electrifies and inspires people around the world.”

That said, this is still an electric motorcycle at its core — and a sophisticated one at that. The C6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 processor, paired with a circular, interactive TFT display to deliver smart journey management and seamless connectivity.

The bike is supposed to be a whole lot more tech-focussed than the current crop of Enfields out there. In addition to voice-assisted navigation, it incorporates both software and hardware advances, such as multimodal connection, which allows riders to communicate with the bike via a smartwatch and a particular app for keyless operation, riding mode customization, and remote diagnostics.

At the center of this ecosystem is the exclusive Vehicle Control Unit, which dynamically combines performance factors to provide an intelligent and connected driving experience by offering millions of driving mode combinations.

Now it’s not exactly clear when Royal Enfield plans to release the bike, but rumors hint at a potential launch in January 2026. Tariff hikes, uncertainty about real-world performance, and the emergence of other electric motorcycle players will all play a crucial role in shaping its reception when the bike does finally arrives. Until then, Motototem stands as a striking preview of what happens when motorcycle engineering meets artistic expression.

The one-off art bike was revealed at Salone del Mobile 2025, also known as Milan Design Week Flying Flea

Source: Flying Flea