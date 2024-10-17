This all-carbon Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is a bike you can't have

Honda has unveiled a limited edition of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that is restricted to 300 units globally. The flagship liter-class motorcycle features full carbon fiber bodywork and comes in an all-black stealth avatar.

What do you say when one of the world’s most renowned motorcycle manufacturers releases a stealth carbon fiber rendition of its most able sports bike? A bike that nears the 225-mph (362-km/h) mark and virtually takes you off the tarmac for those split seconds? Honda has dropped a bombshell, and how.

This Carbon Edition Fireblade SP is a more sophisticated iteration of the latest 2024 trim, which made its debut earlier this year. It’s got a whole lot of tech borrowed from the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike, and is heavily influenced by Honda's racing endeavors.

It produces 214 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque Honda

The motorcycle is perfect for someone who has a carbon fiber fetish. That’s because its bodywork is entirely composed of carbon fiber, including 3K/12K pre-impregnated carbon fiber components such as the engine guard, airbox cover, mudguards, and full fairing. Heck, even the winglets are made of carbon fiber.

The bodywork is coated with a UV-resistant matte clear lacquer to provide longevity and a discreet look. Thanks to its emphasis on lightweight materials, this version of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is 2.2 lb (1 kg) lighter than its predecessor, which ought to improve its performance even further.

It is draped in carbon fiber, head to toe Honda

This all-carbon-fiber trim gets the premium components it rightly deserves, from the suspension and brakes to the engine and frame. There's a 999cc inline-four-cylinder water-cooled motor that powers this beauty. It produces 214 horsepower at 14,000 rpm and 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) of torque at 12,000 rpm – meaning there's more than enough bite to take that front wheel off the ground if you’re into that.

To enable more precise adjustments, the bike has twin throttle bodies with each pair of cylinders actuated independently. On top of that, HRC has also incorporated MotoGP-inspired features including the rear aluminum swingarm and redesigned winglets.

The bike gets the same premium components as the standard trim, including the full-color TFT screen Honda

Other than that, the rest of the bike's already mouthwatering specs remain the same. It gets the same titanium muffler that is jointly developed with Akrapovič, forged aluminum pistons, a longer swingarm meant to improve traction on the track, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and a full-color TFT screen among other bells and whistles.

Of the 300 units available worldwide, 45 are designated for the United Kingdom and 70 for France. News on other units isn't official as of now, so we're not even sure if it will make its way Stateside. Considering just how exclusive it is, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition should make for a valuable collector’s piece in our eyes.

This special edition CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is limited to only 300 units globally Honda

In the UK, Honda is offering the standard CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP for GB£23,499 (about US$30,562). This all-new Carbon Edition, on the other hand, costs GB£26,749 ($34,789), which a significant yet obvious price increase. You'll have to wait for official confirmation from Honda’s side to know what its plans are for the USA. Or you could always go the import route.

Source: Honda