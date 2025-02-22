Yay or Nay: Kawasaki’s new voice command subscription for motorcycles

Consider me an oddball when it comes to voice command tech. Sure, I’d make an odd command using my voice on my phone every now and then but that’s more or less it. To do it when I’m going down the road on my motorcycle is just plain crazy.

The likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto already come as standard on premium motorcycles but what Kawasaki is offering is a step further. And it requires you to subscribe to the service.

The Japanese bikemaker has not only created its own voice command system but also integrated it with Cerence voice recognition software. This new tech reportedly comes with 18 distinct voice commands, including making phone calls, playing music, tracking the bike's statistics, accessing navigation, and even checking the weather.

And for all of this, you will be able to operate a variety of features without removing your hands from the handlebars. But there’s a catch.

In contrast to other motorcycles that use pre-existing smartphone aids, Kawasaki's technology mandates an annual fee Kawasaki

In contrast to other motorcycles that use pre-existing smartphone aids, you'll have to pay for Kawasaki's technology through an annual subscription.

But here’s the interesting bit: the license for the feature is linked to the owner and not the motorcycle. This means that if you own more than one Kawasaki motorcycle, you will be able to utilize the feature on all of your bikes. If you do intend to ever sell your bike, the new owner will need to buy their own subscription.

In order to use Kawasaki's voice command system, you'd require a smartphone running at least iOS 15 or Android 11 with 3 GB of RAM and 2 GB of free storage, as well as a Bluetooth headset with a microphone. Compared to current voice command options, such as those integrated with Cardo or Sena communicators, these requirements add a layer of complexity, even though they are not particularly demanding.

Kawasaki’s new voice command tech comes with 18 distinct commands Kawasaki

But here's the thing: what about road safety? The primary argument in favor of voice commands is that by keeping hands on the handlebars, they'd help minimize distractions. Voice commands while riding, however, still require cognitive effort, which still requires you to divert your attention from the road.

Sure, many motorcycle riders already communicate via Bluetooth headsets, but most of these headsets are pretty straightforward and don't require any additional effort. Adding an additional layer of engagement could raise cognitive burden and pose safety hazards.

Not just that; the introduction of a pay-to-use feature calls into question Kawasaki's intentions. Is this a tactic to keep riders in the Kawasaki ecosystem or is it an effort to improve the user experience? It also begs the question of whether consumers will have to pay more simply to use a function that other brands already offer as standard.

Free voice assistants are already available to most riders via their cell phones, and Bluetooth communicators offer comparable features at no extra cost. A niche percent of the overall market may find it appealing to pay an annual fee to communicate with your motorcycle, but many riders, including me, would view this as an unnecessary investment.

The subscription license for the new voice command feature is linked to the owner and not the motorcycle Kawasaki

If Kawasaki were to offer more than just voice commands with the subscription model, it would make more sense. Proactive maintenance alerts, real-time bike diagnostics, or even AI-driven ride feedback are all counterintuitive features people would consider paying for.

Right now, though, it appears that this is an attempt to charge riders for a service that they might get for free elsewhere.

Source: Kawasaki