KTM's 2025 1390 Super Adventure S Evo might be the techiest production bike ever

KTM has taken the wraps off its next premium touring motorcycle, the 2025 1390 Super Adventure S Evo. It's packing so many new features that we're convinced it's got the most tech of any production bike on the market.

With plenty of torque, a massive fuel tank, and purpose-built componentry, the S Evo is ready to accompany you as far as you dare to explore. Its new tech features, though, are aimed at improving riding comfort and ease of use like never before. Here's a rundown of what you'll be able to get your grubby paws on early next year.



Gearbox

Let's start with the gearbox. The S Evo is the first bike to be fitted with KTM's all new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). It lets you switch between manually shifting gears and going fully automatic – meaning you don't have to shift at all.

The 2025 S Evo is the first model equipped with KTM's new AMT gearbox KTM

The automated gear shift execution takes several parameters into account for smooth shifts, like engine speed, torque, lean angle, and acceleration. KTM says that gear shifts take just 50 milliseconds, not unlike a shift using a quickshifter.

You can also manually override the automated shift mode using the foot lever or paddles on the switch cube. Plus, if you need to overtake quickly, you can simply close the throttle, and the AMT will downshift for you and make it easy to speed past other drivers.

As you'd expect, there's a 6-axis IMU for cornering ABS and traction control KTM

Not only does that give riders the option to control the bike the way they want, it also unlocks a host of automated speed control features, which I'll get to in just a bit.

This transmission is mated to a reworked 1,350-cc engine that cranks out a whopping 170 hp, and 107 lb.ft (145 Nm) of torque. That's good for plenty of fun on the road and off it.



Suspension

Next, you've got what KTM is calling "the most advanced suspension system on the market." It's a semi-active kit from KTM's in-house WP badge, with the ability to adjust damping based on the road surface and rider inputs. That's thanks to electronically controlled magnetic valves. You can tweak the suspension's damping right from the dashboard by switching between four riding modes, and unlock more options with an optional Suspension Pro package.

The S Evo's semi-active suspension system can adjust its damping based on the road surface KTM

Given this bike comes from KTM's premium lineup, there's a bunch of safety tech on board that comes standard. You'll get traction control, cornering ABS, and customizable ride modes.



Radar-assisted features

Now on to the really good stuff. A 5th-gen front radar sensor from Bosch enables Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and several additional features, which go beyond simply maintaining a fixed speed.

We've detailed these in a previous post, so here's a list to quickly skim through:



Brake Assistance (the bike will increase the front wheel brake pressure further to reduce speed asap)

Collision Warning (flicks on the bike's hazard lights to let a driver behind you know they're getting too close)

Distance Warning (alerts you when a vehicle is tailgating dangerously)

ACC Stop & Go (gradually slows your bike down or comes to a halt to keep you a safe distance away from a slow vehicle ahead. It'll also resume motion once that vehicle starts moving again.)

Group Ride Assist (regulates your speed to keep you in your position in a staggered formation with your convoy)

The new front radar and rider assistance systems enable a raft of new safety features KTM

Referring to our previous coverage of Bosch's new rider assistance system powering KTM's tourer, it looks like the S Evo is missing a feature: Riding distance assist, which decelerates and brakes when you're tailgating. It's possible that this might arrive in a future software update.



Even more tech

Lastly, you've got a bunch of other little goodies to look forward to on the S Evo:



Keyless ignition, fuel cap, and luggage locking

8.8-inch TFT color touchscreen display

KTMconnect mobile app connectivity and navigation

Tire pressure monitoring system

Hill hold control

The 2025 S Evo is getting a massive 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen dash KTM

With that, KTM has almost certainly edged out the competition with its tech bag of treats. Ducati's Multistrada V4 and the BMW R 1300 GS get only a couple of the KTM's aforementioned radar-assisted features, and the former includes blind spot detection. Close, but no cigar. If you known of a more tech-packed production moto out there, let us know in the comments.

KTM hasn't revealed pricing for the 2025 model, which will be produced in Austria. But given that the 2024 1290 Super Adventure S started at just under US$24,000, it'll likely be in that ballpark. If you're hankering for the smartest pair of wheels on the road, you'll want to start saving up. The video below has more.

2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO – MORE IS MORE | KTM

Source: KTM