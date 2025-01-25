KTM's all-new 390 SMC R packs supermoto fun into a compact package

KTM has a new toy for people who like to play in the dirt. The 390 SMC R is built for supermoto action on asphalt and dusty trails, with a ripping compact engine and a lightweight body even novices can get rowdy with.

This is a whole new addition to KTM's supermoto lineup, and should make off-roading a bit more accessible with its power figures and anticipated lower pricing than the existing US$13,000 690 SMC R.

Designed around the liquid-cooled 399cc single-cylinder mill that powers the current Duke 390 naked, the 390 SMC R will put out 44 hp via a six-speed transmission. That sounds modest, but when you consider this mean machine weighs just 340 lb (154 kg) dry, rest assured it'll be plenty quick off the line.

KTM 390 SMC R – Behave somewhere else | KTM

KTM says the steel trellis frame, combined with a die-cast aluminum subframe, are designed for agile handling. The all-new swingarm, meanwhile, supports a preload- and rebound-adjustable WP Apex rear monoshock. It's paired with a 43-mm fully adjustable Apex open-cartridge fork up front. You've got more than 9 inches of travel at both ends, which will come in handy on rugged tracks.

Stopping power for the 17-inch wheels is provided by a ByBre radially mount four-piston caliper and 320-mm disc at the front, along with a 240-mm disc at the rear.

The SMC R gets WP Apex suspension in the front and rear, along with ByBre brakes and 17-inch wheels KTM

KTM typically does a good job with its electronics packages, and the same is true here on this fresh supermoto. You've got throttle-by-wire enabling Street and Sport modes, and there's switchable dual ABS too. A rectangular 4.2-inch TFT dashboard lets you control music and calls, and view turn-by-turn navigation.

The 4.2-inch TFT dash offers phone connectivity, music and call control, and turn-by-turn navigation - all of which aren't common in the supermoto world KTM

You'll be sat fairly upright on the 390 SMC R, and Bennetts BikeSocial notes the bike will be pretty tall with an 860-mm (33.8-in) seat height. KTM says the long, flat seat should be comfortable enough for longer trips, while adjustable levers and grippy footrests should help you get in the zone depending on how you like your gear set up.

The flat seat, compact fuel tank, and upright riding angle should afford you plenty of control for off-road maneuvers KTM

The 2.4-gallon (9-liter) fuel tank should help you get a good distance from your garage and into trouble on a trail – we're looking at an estimated 164 miles (264 km) from a full tank. Oh, and you can snap up an optional quickshifter to make it easier to operate the slip-and-assist clutch.

The 390 SMC R's lightweight body and slim frame should make it easy for less experienced riders to have a blast out on the trails KTM

With that, KTM – which is unfortunately in dire straits at the moment – could have a strong contender on its hands to go up against Kawasaki's $5,849 KLX 300SM, and Suzuki's upcoming DR-Z4SM. The 390 SMC R is also expected to come in at under $6,000. We'll have to wait until a little later in the year for this one to hit showrooms and see how it fares out on the trails, and in the supermoto market.

Product page: KTM 390 SMC R