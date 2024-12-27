Jaw-dropping Stauffenberg custom is every chopper enthusiast's dream

There’s nothing quite like a chopper. That stretched-out, low rider look, courtesy of extended forks with custom steering head angles, hardtail frames, and ape hangers. It’s like poetry in motion.

In a sea of custom choppers, it’s easy to get one wrong. Even worse, it’s easier to make one that is just "meh" with no excitement, no frills, no embodiment of the very style that choppers are famous for. No heart.

But every once in a while, there’s someone who comes along and tends to just get it right. That’s exactly what we have here. Martin Becker, the "MB" in MB Cycles, has pieced together a masterpiece with the Stauffenberg chopper from a West Coast Choppers 2011 CFL frame with a slightly-more-than-peppy 111 cubic inch (that's 1,818cc, in case you're wondering) 2023 S&S Cycles powerplant with an Accel charging system, S&S coils/ignition and a six-speed Baker transmission. Nothing short of the very best for Becker's build.

It employs a spurty little 111cc 2023 S&S Cycles engine MB Cycles

The German custom bike builder creates incredible V-twin performance choppers by fusing parts from wildly disparate sources. He's an absolute expert when it comes to choppers and their dimensions and intricate details. He truly understands how to balance contemporary and vintage elements.

"With rare exceptions, we focus on American V-Twins," reads the MB Cycles website. "We are not a repair shop, not a bolt-on booth and we don't like to have our motorcycles categorized."

Jesse James, the creator of West Coast Choppers, created the CFL back in the late 1990s, making a TIG-welded hardtail frame with a really raked-out front end. The design was so good, it's been adopted in a lot of the custom chopper builds you'll see on showroom floors or on the road. And you’ll see plenty of these CFL frames in MB Cycles’ builds. According to BikeEXIF, Becker has as many as four CFL-based builds on the rack at any given time.

This particular machine is fitted with a Pro-One triple tree, an Arlen Ness brace, and a Hyperpro steering damper. A pair of customized Harley Dyna Super Glide Sport lowers bring the bike's front end together.

The chopper sports a TIG-welded hardtail frame with a raked-out front end and a unique skeleton MB Cycles

Becker placed a top motor mount under the tank and cross-braced it for rigidity. The rest of the bodywork consists of a handmade rear fender, a custom seat, a custom fuel tank, and a WCC oil tank.

A modified K&N air cleaner, originally made for Harley's Milwaukee Eight engine, feeds the big twin's S&S Cycle Super E carb with all the air it needs for detonation. And to deal with those fiery explosions, a high-end welder from Indonesia sculpted the tightly-wound two-into-one exhaust specifically for this build.

"If people ask, 'No, the muffler doesn’t burn your leg,'" Becker adds.

At each end are Lyndall Design 21" front and 18" rear V-Starr wheels, wrapped in Avon Cobra Chrome tires. Big, four-piston Brembo calipers and Lyndall Brakes rotors installed on Speed Dealer brackets will get you slowed down in a pinch. The sprockets are Lyndall components and the clutch and open belt drive are from Belt Drives Ltd..

A craftsman in Indonesia created a tightly wound two-into-one exhaust, specifically for this build MB Cycles

A 4.5-inch headlight is mounted within a Fork Co. fairing along with 10-inch adjustable risers and mid-rise bars are up front. The hydraulic clutch and brake controls are from French company, Beringer. Finishing the cockpit off is a single rearview mirror tucked nice and low. Even the grips are custom from Famous Fabricator.

Martin chose a small Motogadget speedo that mounts in a unique case directly on the top clamp, keeping the design clean. The speedo has two inconspicuous buttons on the side, one for ignition and one to control the speedo functions. The sleek custom build features a small LED spotlight in front of the primary, highlighting the custom foot controls. At the rear are twin Kodlin taillights.

Some of the nicest details on this bike might be hard to notice right away, like the specially designed front axle that links the left and right front brake calipers. And how both front calipers use race-style carbon fiber cooling ducts for added style and performance.

While the chopper is covered in plenty of ubiquitous chopper-black-and-chrome, it's the elegant gold accents and pin-striping that really turn this paintjob into a work of art .

The Stauffenberg currently resides in some lucky bloke’s garage in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

There are 10-inch adjustable risers and mid-rise bars that are visible up top MB Cycles

The chopper scene has been around since the 1950s. Over time, custom bike builders have had access to plenty of options when it comes to finding bits and bobs for their projects. Even with an abundance of choices and availability, the real struggle is to know exactly which components to choose and how to put it all together. If someone's finished bike is even half as decent as the MB Cycles Stauffenberg here? Shut up and take my money.

Source: MB Cycles