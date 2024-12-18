© 2024 New Atlas
American cultural icon fails to raise a single minimum bid at auction

By Mike Hanlon
December 17, 2024
American cultural icon fails to raise a single minimum bid at auction
The bidding war for the world's most expensive motorcycle captured live during the auction
The bidding war for the world's most expensive motorcycle captured live during the auction
A young actor named Jack Nicholson got his first big break in the movie, "Easy Rider"
A young actor named Jack Nicholson got his first big break in the movie, "Easy Rider"
One of the iconic scenes from the 1969 "Easy Rider" movie, where Jack Nicholson makes his first appearance, has been screen-matched to marks on this helmet. The helmet is due to sell on 7 December 2024 and on 4 December 2024, it had not yet had a single bid. The minimum bid for the helmet is USD$20,000 (USD $25,000 with BP)
One of the iconic scenes from the 1969 "Easy Rider" movie, where Jack Nicholson makes his first appearance, has been screen-matched to marks on this helmet. The helmet is due to sell on 7 December 2024 and on 4 December 2024, it had not yet had a single bid. The minimum bid for the helmet is USD$20,000 (USD $25,000 with BP)
The most expensive movie helmet ever sold was Darth Vader's mask and helmet from "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)" which fetched USD $1,152,000 at a Profiles in History auction on 25 September 2019
The most expensive movie helmet ever sold was Darth Vader's mask and helmet from "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)" which fetched USD $1,152,000 at a Profiles in History auction on 25 September 2019
The world's most expensive headware ever sold at auction was the helmet Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum wore in winning the 2012 FEI World Endurance Championship. The helmet the Shaikh wore during the 100-mile race sold at an Emirates Auction (UAE) raising funds for the Al Jalila Foundation to an anonymous bidder who paid USD $6,547,603 (Dh24.05 million) in November 2015.
The world's most expensive headware ever sold at auction was the helmet Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum wore in winning the 2012 FEI World Endurance Championship. The helmet the Shaikh wore during the 100-mile race sold at an Emirates Auction (UAE) raising funds for the Al Jalila Foundation to an anonymous bidder who paid USD $6,547,603 (Dh24.05 million) in November 2015.
Wyatt (Peter Fonda) riding the iconic Captain America Harley with this helmet riding atop the sissy bar
Wyatt (Peter Fonda) riding the iconic Captain America Harley with this helmet riding atop the sissy bar
In 2014 all the Champion MotoGP riders signed a helmet to be auctioned for charity. Agostini, Nieto, Rossi, Marquez, Lorenzo, Rainey and many more joined in ... and raised $313,813 for charity.
In 2014 all the Champion MotoGP riders signed a helmet to be auctioned for charity. Agostini, Nieto, Rossi, Marquez, Lorenzo, Rainey and many more joined in ... and raised $313,813 for charity.
Found in a field by a metal detector enthusiast in 2010, the 1st Century Crosby Garrett Roman Parade Helmet was sold by Christie's for GBP 2,281,250 (USD $3,629,469)
Found in a field by a metal detector enthusiast in 2010, the 1st Century Crosby Garrett Roman Parade Helmet was sold by Christie's for GBP 2,281,250 (USD $3,629,469)
We're not quite sure if this qualifies as headwear - it's a Nimba Baga Shoulder Mask (Guinea) that sold for €4,700,000 ($5,612,270) at Christie's on 23 June 2021
We're not quite sure if this qualifies as headwear - it's a Nimba Baga Shoulder Mask (Guinea) that sold for €4,700,000 ($5,612,270) at Christie's on 23 June 2021
Well-known philanthropist and Texas trial lawyer Steve Mostyn, also known as the king of torts, beat out his wife Amber to win a $2.0 million dollar charity auction in 2011.
Well-known philanthropist and Texas trial lawyer Steve Mostyn, also known as the king of torts, beat out his wife Amber to win a $2.0 million dollar charity auction in 2011.
At left is a painting by Giuseppe Castiglione of the Chinese Qianlong Emperor circa 1739-1754, courtesy of Palace Museum, Beijing. At right is one of the most expensive helmet's ever sold at auction, believed to be the helmet worn in the image. The helmet sold for HKD $5,060,000 (USD $$651,428) on 7 April 2011.
At left is a painting by Giuseppe Castiglione of the Chinese Qianlong Emperor circa 1739-1754, courtesy of Palace Museum, Beijing. At right is one of the most expensive helmet's ever sold at auction, believed to be the helmet worn in the image. The helmet sold for HKD $5,060,000 (USD $$651,428) on 7 April 2011.
A screen-worn Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) hat worn sold for $630,000 at a Propstore auction in 2018.
A screen-worn Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) hat worn sold for $630,000 at a Propstore auction in 2018.
The magnificent outfit worn by Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) in her "coming out" moment at the Ascot races in the film adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion. Pygmalion became a smash hit musical stage play in 1956 as My Fair Lady subsequently enjoyed even more success as a 1964 movie in which this dress appeared. Profiles in History auctioned the entire outfit in 2011 for $4.4 million, so the hat's value is difficult to estimate.
The magnificent outfit worn by Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) in her "coming out" moment at the Ascot races in the film adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion. Pygmalion became a smash hit musical stage play in 1956 as My Fair Lady subsequently enjoyed even more success as a 1964 movie in which this dress appeared. Profiles in History auctioned the entire outfit in 2011 for $4.4 million, so the hat's value is difficult to estimate.
The first sale of the Mougins Museum's collection of Arms and Armour saw seven of the top 20 most valuable military helmets change hands inside a few hours .
The first sale of the Mougins Museum's collection of Arms and Armour saw seven of the top 20 most valuable military helmets change hands inside a few hours .
Items shaded in blue sold at auction during 2023 so we were expecting a bumper 2024 but only one helmet needs to be added to this list and it isn't from Formula One. Go figure
Items shaded in blue sold at auction during 2023 so we were expecting a bumper 2024 but only three helmets needed to be added to this list in 2024 and only Michael Schumacher's 1997 Italian GP helmet ($114,800) and Thierry Neuville's 2024 WRC Rally Japan helmet ($134,950) selling above $100,000.

A collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami created the livery for Lewis Hamilton 2022 Japanese GP helmet - now the world's most expensive motorsport helmet
A collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami created the livery for Lewis Hamilton's 2022 Japanese GP helmet - now the world's most expensive motorsport helmet
In fetching $1.152 million, Darth Vader's helmet and mask became not just the most expensive Star Wars helmet ever sold, but the most expensive modern helmet ever sold at auction, far exceeding the price of any aerospace or motorsport helmet.
In fetching $1.152 million, Darth Vader's helmet and mask became not just the most expensive Star Wars helmet ever sold, but the most expensive modern helmet ever sold at auction, far exceeding the price of any aerospace or motorsport helmet.
My favourite from the list of the most valuable helmets at auction is this Mamluk Steel Helmet from 16th Century Egypt that sold for $216,395 at Sotheby's.
My favourite from the list of the most valuable helmets at auction is this Mamluk Steel Helmet from 16th Century Egypt that sold for $216,395 at Sotheby's.
This clipping from Royal Oak Armoury’s Facebook page indicates what the Guttmann Mouse Helmet might have looked like "au natural" and with appropriate buccula (cheek armour) in place.
This clipping from Royal Oak Armoury's Facebook page indicates what the Guttmann Mouse Helmet might have looked like "au natural" and with appropriate buccula (cheek armour) in place.
The distinctive flight helmet worn by Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" sold for $406,250 (inc BP) at Propstore in 2021
The distinctive flight helmet worn by Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" sold for $406,250 (inc BP) at Propstore in 2021
Juan Manuel Fangio won 24 races in his short 52-race career. He was 38 years old when he drove his first Grand Prix in 1950, lost a year through injury, and retired at 47 years of age having won five world titles. His percentage of wins, poles and fastest laps per start will never be beaten. Others may have won more races and titles, but on the statistics available, he's clearly the best there ever was. Christie's sold a Fangio helmet in 2004 for $49,350 against an estimate of $6,000 to $8000, and Bonhams sold the above helmet in 2005 for $34,500. The shirts/bats/gloves of Pele, Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali already sell for 100 times the price of one of Fangio's helmets, so it should be interesting to watch if the prices stay that way as F1 grows a following in America.
Juan Manuel Fangio won 24 races in his short 52-race career. He was 38 years old when he drove his first Grand Prix in 1950, lost a year through injury, and retired at 47 years of age having won five world titles. His percentage of wins, poles and fastest laps per start will never be beaten. Others may have won more races and titles, but on the statistics available, he's clearly the best there ever was. Christie's sold a Fangio helmet in 2004 for $49,350 against an estimate of $6,000 to $8000, and Bonhams sold the above helmet in 2005 for $34,500. The shirts/bats/gloves of Pele, Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali already sell for 100 times the price of one of Fangio's helmets, so it should be interesting to watch if the prices stay that way as F1 grows a following in America.
This was our now outdated listing of the 50 most valuable helmets ever sold at auction - very little headwear other than helmets fetch big prices at auction.
This was our now outdated listing of the 50 most valuable helmets ever sold at auction - very little headwear other than helmets fetch big prices at auction.
Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Fighter Pilot Helmet from Top Gun (1986) | Estimate: $50,000 to $70,000 | Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction | Los Angeles | 26 & 27 August 2020
Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Fighter Pilot Helmet from Top Gun (1986) | Estimate: $50,000 to $70,000 | Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction | Los Angeles | 26 & 27 August 2020
The top 25 highest motorsport sales, The image gallery for this article is extensive with images and links to the original auction results of the top 25 priced helmets, but important helmets that have sold previously.
An exercise in cutting edge idolatry, some of these helmet designs are now recognisable by a large percentage of the planet's population. We used two helmet images in lead image that were not in the top 25 highest sales, but they almost certainly will be one day. Can you pick them? The image gallery for this article is extensive with images and links to the original auction results of the top 25 priced helmets, but important helmets that have sold previously.
This 1947-48 baseball cap is a helmet of sorts, though it predates the use of batting helmets.
This 1947-48 baseball cap is a helmet of sorts, though it predates the use of batting helmets.
One of Babe Ruth's 1930s New York Yankees game-worn caps sold for $537,278 in 2012, but would fetch much more today. If in doubt, see this article entitled "Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for $930,000 as sports memorabilia market heats up" from 2020.
One of Babe Ruth's 1930s New York Yankees game-worn caps sold for $537,278 in 2012, but would fetch much more today. If in doubt, see this article entitled "Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for $930,000 as sports memorabilia market heats up" from 2020.
The world's most valuable hat (non-charity) ... EVER ... sold at the same auction in which the Easy Rider helmet was completely ignored. This is a scene from the Wizard of Oz (1939), and the witches hat (Margaret Hamilton) sold for USD $2,930,000 including Buyer's Premium on 7 December 2024
The world's most valuable hat (non-charity) ... EVER ... sold at the same auction in which the Easy Rider helmet was completely ignored. This is a scene from the Wizard of Oz (1939), and the witches hat (Margaret Hamilton) sold for USD $2,930,000 including Buyer's Premium on 7 December 2024
In the same auction the famous witches hat became the world's most valuable headwear, Dorothy's Ruby Red Shoes sold for $32.5 million to become history's most valuable movie memorabilia. The same auction in which the Easy Rider helmet couldn't raise a bid.
In the same auction the famous witches hat became the world's most valuable headwear, Dorothy's Ruby Red Shoes sold for $32.5 million to become history's most valuable movie memorabilia. The same auction in which the Easy Rider helmet couldn't raise a bid.
In the same auction the famous witches hat became the world's most valuable headwear, Dorothy's Ruby Red Shoes sold for $32.5 million to become history's most valuable movie memorabilia.
In the same auction the famous witches hat became the world's most valuable headwear, Dorothy's Ruby Red Shoes sold for $32.5 million to become history's most valuable movie memorabilia.
Australian cricketer Shane Warne gave up his most treasured possession to raise money for charity when bushfires ravaged Australia, with his hat fetching AUD $1.0 million (USD $693,000) to help the victims. Warne, who gained as much media attention for his personal life as his sporting performances, wore the cap across 145 appearances for Australia, during which he claimed a world record 708 dismissals.
Australian cricketer Shane Warne gave up his most treasured possession to raise money for charity when bushfires ravaged Australia, with his hat fetching AUD $1.0 million (USD $693,000) to help the victims. Warne, who gained as much media attention for his personal life as his sporting performances, wore the cap across 145 appearances for Australia, during which he claimed a world record 708 dismissals.
The little Tramp's hat and cane
The little Tramp's hat and cane
Iron Man, Blues bros, green beret, snake eyes, oddjob, sam niell, crazy hlmet, russel crowe, merlin
Iron Man, Blues bros, green beret, snake eyes, oddjob, sam niell, crazy hlmet, russel crowe, merlin
The fiercely independent Baga tribe lives in north-western Guinea, characterised by long-standing ritual, and some magnificent artistic output. This is a Baga shoulder mask, and it's much bigger than it looks at 130 cm (51 inches) tall - the holes for the wearer's eyes are near the breasts of the mask. It sold at Christie's in 2015 for EUR 2,393,500 (USD $2,683,592). Picasso was a huge fan of Baga art, and owned a similar mask.
The fiercely independent Baga tribe lives in north-western Guinea, characterised by long-standing ritual, and some magnificent artistic output. This is a Baga shoulder mask, and it's much bigger than it looks at 130 cm (51 inches) tall - the holes for the wearer's eyes are near the breasts of the mask. It sold at Christie's in 2015 for EUR 2,393,500 (USD $2,683,592). Picasso was a huge fan of Baga art, and owned a similar mask.
The first commercially-successful single from the "Heavy Metal" genre, "Born to be Wild" became the anthem of a generation
The first commercially-successful single from the "Heavy Metal" genre, "Born to be Wild" became the anthem of a generation
Few people have ever understood iconography like Andy Warhol. His famous "Cowboys and Indians" artwork used John Wayne as its subject. At right is an autographed and personalised 10x8 studio handout photograph from 1953 that captures the blueprint for American manhood
Few people have ever understood iconography like Andy Warhol. His famous "Cowboys and Indians" artwork used John Wayne as its subject. At right is an autographed and personalised 10x8 studio handout photograph from 1953 that captures the blueprint for American manhood
Peter Fonda's Stars and Stripes helmet from the movie Easy Rider (1969) went to auction seven days ago ... and failed to raise a single bid of $25,000. By my assessment, it's worth more than $500,000. What happened?

Painted in the same red, white and blue, stars and stripes design as the tank of the Easy Rider chopper motorcycle that sold for $1.65 million, this helmet is the other half of a matching set of generational icons...

But in this case, we know for sure it's the real one. One of the great tragedies for the collectibles industry has been the loss of clarity about what happened to the Captain America chopper that starred in the 1969 counter-culture movie that became a blockbuster.

Several motorcycles are claimed to be the original movie bike, but a tragic tale of compounding deceptions and an untimely death means we’ll never know for certain.

The motorcycle most likely to be the Easy Rider Captain America Chopper sold for $1.65 million (including Buyer's Premium) – but legal proceedings followed, and the authenticity of the bike came under question, and a confidential out-of-court settlement gave the greater public no more clarity.

To put that price in perspective, no motorcycle has ever sold for more than a million dollars at auction other than the disputed $1.65 million, which was never paid.

The most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction thus remains a 1908 Strap-tank Harley-Davidson that fetched $935,000, with a Vincent Black Lightning holding second place at $928,000.

Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" introduces the world to heavy metal (1969)

Just as recognisable as Wyatt's Harley-Davidson Panhead custom chopper though, is the stars and stripes Captain America helmet worn by Peter Fonda during the movie, spending additional screen time sitting atop the chopper’s sissy bar.

The film clips that propagated on music channels across the world with the success of the movie's hit sound track, Steppenwolf's Born to be Wild, meant that those who didn't see the movie, got the message.

Once you'd seen the distinctive imagery of Wyatt (Peter Fonda's character) riding the Captain America scoot with Born to be Wild imprinting it on society's neurons, the music coming out of every car radio in the summer of 1969 kept reinforcing the message.

The booming TV video clip industry that was emerging from the record industry at that time played a key enabling role.

The first commercially-successful single from the "Heavy Metal" genre, "Born to be Wild" became the anthem of a generation
The first commercially-successful single from the "Heavy Metal" genre, "Born to be Wild" became the anthem of a generation

It was a moment in time in more ways than one.

Steppenwolf's Born to Be Wild was released on 9 May 1968, reaching number 2 on Billboard's top 100 before dropping off the charts. When it was used as the signature tune of the 1969 Easy Rider movie, sales went crazy, and a global hit song resulted as the movie, TV and radio media assets cooked up a storm.

Once the movie was released, Born to be Wild was more than 12 months old and ineligible for a spot on the Billboard charts, but the movie catalysed far more sales and recognition than the initial release.

The Captain America bike is perhaps the most famous and best known motorcycle in movie history, seen here with Peter Fonda riding two-up with Jack Nicholson on pillion in the movie Easy Rider.
The Captain America bike is perhaps the most famous and best known motorcycle in movie history, seen here with Peter Fonda riding two-up with Jack Nicholson on pillion in the movie Easy Rider.

Born to Be Wild is often described as the first hit song from the "heavy metal" genre and the second-verse lyric "heavy metal thunder" is the first use of that term in rock music. The distinctively different sound of the ADHD-soothing music locked them firmly together into a generation's most resonant imagery.

The 1960s introduced the concept of alternative cultures to a receptive new generation of "baby boomers", and an arthouse movie made with a budget of $400,000 took $60 million globally at the box office - in 1969 dollars - because it resonated with the youth of the day.

Unlike the motorcycles that are claimed to have been used in the movie, the helmet’s authenticity is unimpeachable.

The helmet was taken from the movie set in 1969 by the film's Assistant Director Len Marsal and has been part of his collection ever since - this helmet had never been previously offered at public auction and IMHO, it carries all the same iconic counter-culture brand values as the motorcycle. I had expected those values to shine through at auction.

Indeed, I thought perhaps the loss of the 'real' motorcycle from the movie could make this helmet even more valuable. In many ways, the significance of the Captain America chopper and its absence, could arguably make this one of the more valuable cultural icons of all time... But the auction price, or lack thereof, means I/we might need to recalibrate something.

There is a catch in buying this helmet; the paint finish is quite fragile and susceptible to loss of paint flakes when handled. Indeed, so much of the original paint has flaked off that it looks awful, but it is far from irredeemable.

If Dianne Dwyer Modestini can restore Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi to its $500 million magnificence, then a satisfactory result for this helmet can almost certainly be achieved too, probably for much less effort. It is already photo-matched and validated as the real deal, so why not repaint it? This is routinely done with cars, so why not with helmets?

Identical Bell helmets of the right vintage are also still readily available, and perhaps the original can be frozen in time complete with battle scars, but as it was last worn in the movie, while a repainted Bell could form part of the display, portraying it as it would have been during filming.

Indeed, this helmet authentically captures a moment in cinematic history and cultural history.

The raw authenticity of the Easy Rider movie captured the spirit of the period in which it was released, and this is the only lasting memento of the movie that we know is genuine!

The authenticity of the helmet will carry the day regardless of whatever format it might be presented in, because it has been screen-matched to scenes in the movie, including the iconic scenes of Jack Nicholson riding pillion to Fonda wearing a football helmet.

Prior sales: why we can't believe this passed in

Just to put it all in perspective, let's look at some other movie-worn headwear and other props that might help frame whether this helmet is worth more than the $25,000 that would have made it yours just a week ago.

The world's most valuable hat (non-charity) ... EVER ... sold at the same auction in which the Easy Rider helmet was completely ignored. This is a scene from the Wizard of Oz (1939), and the witches hat (Margaret Hamilton) sold for USD $2,930,000 including Buyer's Premium on 7 December 2024
The world's most valuable hat (non-charity) ... EVER ... sold at the same auction in which the Easy Rider helmet was completely ignored. This is a scene from the Wizard of Oz (1939), and the witches hat (Margaret Hamilton) sold for USD $2,930,000 including Buyer's Premium on 7 December 2024

The same auction in which the entire world acquiesced on the only known Easy Rider helmet also saw the world's single most valuable item of movie memorabilia ever sold: Dorothy's Ruby Red Shoes from 1939's The Wizard of Oz fetched a cool $32.5 million, and the pointy black hat worn by the Wicked Witch of the West in the same film became the most expensive hat in history, selling for US$2.93 million.

A screen-worn Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) hat worn sold for $630,000 at a Propstore auction in 2018.
A screen-worn Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) hat worn sold for $630,000 at a Propstore auction in 2018.
The distinctive flight helmet worn by Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" sold for $406,250 (inc BP) at Propstore in 2021
The distinctive flight helmet worn by Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" sold for $406,250 (inc BP) at Propstore in 2021
Iron Man, Blues bros, green beret, snake eyes, oddjob, sam niell, crazy hlmet, russel crowe, merlin
Iron Man, Blues bros, green beret, snake eyes, oddjob, sam niell, crazy hlmet, russel crowe, merlin

Here's a few other examples:

And that's not to mention Star Wars... More than a dozen Stormtrooper helmets have sold for more than $200,000, and a Darth Vader helmet and mask sold for $1.152 million in 2019.

The most expensive movie helmet ever sold was Darth Vader's mask and helmet from "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)" which fetched USD $1,152,000 at a Profiles in History auction on 25 September 2019
The most expensive movie helmet ever sold was Darth Vader's mask and helmet from "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)" which fetched USD $1,152,000 at a Profiles in History auction on 25 September 2019

In closing

We could go on – but suffice to say that in my view there's ample evidence to suggest that the helmet worn by Peter Fonda in the 1969 Easy Rider movie is worth way more than the $25,000 minimum bid it didn't get at auction last week.

Accordingly, there's a seller who still wants to sell, so if you contact Heritage Auctions, they'll broker the sale for you.

View gallery - 46 images

