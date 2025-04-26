X-Cape 700 arrives with more power to shake up the midweight moto segment

The middleweight adventure motorcycle segment is filled right to the brim with one capable offering after another. To create a solid fanbase in a stuffed market isn’t easy. Moto Morini said yes to that challenge, and what we have here is its bravest attempt yet: the X-Cape 700.

The Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F900GS, Honda XL750 Transalp, Suzuki V-Strom 800, Ducati Desert X, and Yamaha Ténéré 700 are only a handful of the ADVs in this segment. While the X-Cape 650 has been in that mix since 2022, the 700 finally arrives to up the ante.

Building on the 650, the X-Cape 700 comes with more power and a higher displacement of 693cc. A slipper clutch, an adjustable riding posture, and additional equipment are also added to the mix. Most notably, though, the bike undercuts the most capable of all middleweight ADVs, the Yamaha Ténéré 700, by thousands.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 700 has a claimed dry weight of 469.5 lb (213 kg) sitting on a steel trellis chassis Moto Morini

The new parallel-twin engine features the same bore size as the 650, at 83 mm, while the stroke has increased from 60 to 64 mm. That tiny bit of change is enough to generate 69 horsepower at 8,500 RPM, which is 10 hp more than before, which also kicks in at a lower 8,250 RPM. The torque has also increased by more than 10 lb-ft, now reaching 50.2 lb-ft (68 Nm) at 6,500 RPM, which is 500 revs lower.

For reference, the 698cc Tenere 700’s CP2 parallel twin engine produces 72.4 horsepower and 50.2 lb-ft (68 Nm) of torque. But here’s the thing, the X-Cape 700 is far more affordable … on paper, at least. The latest tariff hikes ought to have a big say on its American MSRP.

On the design side of things, the bike is remarkably similar to its predecessor. Much of it was already well-made anyway. You get the same optimal ergonomics for both off-road and on-road riding. An adjustable handlebar is a nice touch, as is the new exhaust, which now extends further up the motorcycle's right side.

As for the frame, it’s housed in a steel trellis chassis, while the swingarm is composed of aluminum. The bike sits on a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the back, and comes fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires and spoked wheels (for all colors) or alloy wheels (for the Black Ebony color).

The Moto Morini X-Cape 700's new exhaust extends further up the motorcycle's right side Moto Morini

In addition to a center stand as standard, those who choose the spoked wheel version will also receive a remote preload adjuster for simpler adjustments, plus an integrated dashcam that can record video straight to your phone as an add-on.

With its claimed dry weight of 469.5 lb (213 kg) and no fuel in its 4.7-gallon (18-liter) tank, the 700 boasts an adjustable seat height of 32.2 to 33.2 inches (820 to 845 mm) and 7.4 inches (190 mm) of ground clearance for taking on most trails.

Brembo supplies the braking, and the new 700 boasts adjustable preload, rebound, and compression. At the front, there's 6.8 inches (175 mm) of wheel travel thanks to two 50-mm upside-down Marzocchi forks. At the back, a KYB monoshock offers 2.5 inches (65 mm) of travel with preload and rebound settings.

A variety of accessories can be purchased to customize your Morini, including hard and soft luggage, heated grips, high and low engine guards, an aluminum sump guard, and a rally exhaust. You can have the ADV in red, white, or black; the latter color option comes with spoked cast wheels.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 700 comes with most modern-day tech, including a seven-inch color TFT display, dual USB charging ports, switchable ABS, and hand guards as standard Moto Morini

While most of the X-Cape 700's midweight adventure competitors may have more technology and kick, the substantial cost savings are sure to draw attention. This is particularly true when you take into account the fact that the Morini also comes with most modern-day tech including a seven-inch color TFT display, dual USB charging ports, switchable ABS, and hand guards as standard.

Personally, I've long appreciated the X-Cape 650. It was always a humble adventure motorcycle that came with most creature comforts, and traded a few premium add-ons for its significantly affordable price. It always offered darn good value, and that continues to be the case with the new X-Cape 700.

Priced at £6,799 in the UK, which translates to US$9,038, it was earlier set to arrive in the States by mid-summer this year at a $7,999 MSRP – although trade restrictions will likely impact that. Nevertheless, it’s a solid middleweight ADV that dares to compete with the rich kids.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 700 is priced at £6,799 in the UK, which translates to US$9,038 – it was earlier set to arrive in the States by mid-summer at a $7,999 MSRP Moto Morini

