Zero-One premium electric scooter inches closer to production

Berlin-based e-mobility startup Naon has revealed that its first e-scoot is moving into pre-production prototyping. The Zero-One comes in two model options with top speeds of up to 100 km/h on offer, and two battery packs can be installed for 140 km of per-charge range.

The cheapest entry point to the Zero-One universe is the L1e model, which has a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph) and comes with a base price of €4,920 (about US$5,625) while the 100-km/h (62-mph) L3e option will cost you €6,420 (US$7,340).

Either way, that's way more expensive than the more capable Ola S1 Pro but is in the same ball park as Piaggio's Vespa Elettrica, and nowhere near as pricey as BMW's futuristic CE 04. But Zero-One riders won't actually get anywhere for those base prices as they don't include the cost of a 2.4-kWh battery pack – folks will need to stump up an extra €1,000 (US$1,140) for each battery module or commit to a monthly rental fee of €25 (US$28).

The e-scoot is reported to feature a 7-kW rear-hub motor with a peak output of 10 kW and 200 Nm (147.5 lb.ft) of torque. One swappable battery pack mounted under the footrest is reckoned good for up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of per-charge range, but the scoot can accommodate two packs for double the range.

Naon says that the Zero-One can comfortably seat two, though there's only enough storage under that seat for one jet helmet. But there are plans to make more storage options like a luggage rack and panniers available as accessories.

The Zero-One will be available as a L1e model with a top speed of 45 km/h and a L3e model with a top speed of 100 km/h Naon/OHE Mobility

A laser-cut and pressed aluminum frame with recycled PET plastic non-structural components are confirmed, with other possible materials including recycled tires (for handlebar and footrest grips) and cactus leather (for seat trim) being looked into.

The stylish city roller features an unusual transparent windshield below handlebar height that provides a "unique view of the road," it rides on 14-inch scooter wheels, there's a single spring shock to the rear, and stopping power comes from ABS disc brakes.

There's also mention of the e-scoot being "always connected" to a company service that will allow for ride settings to be adjusted, maintenance schedules to be set and a pre-condition mode activated to warm the seat and get things primed for the off. It's unclear whether this is cooked in or via an app running on a rider's smartphone – though one of the design renders does appear to show a smartphone serving as a digital dash. And that's about all we know for now.

Naon recently partnered with Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG to start work on pre-production prototyping. Pre-orders will open following this period of development. It's not clear at this point if the Zero-One will be available outside of Europe. The video below shows the current prototype in action.

NAON ‘zero-one’ electric scooter * Enjoy the ride *

Source: Naon