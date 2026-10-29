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Motorcycles

Electric motos don't have to be boring and cheap, says Italy

By Utkarsh Sood
October 28, 2026
Electric motos don't have to be boring and cheap, says Italy
The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection
The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection
View 6 Images
The Egera comes from a new Italian startup
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The Egera comes from a new Italian startup
Powering the Egera is a liquid-cooled motor producing 40 hp of peak power
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Powering the Egera is a liquid-cooled motor producing 40 hp of peak power
The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection
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The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection
The Egera has been tested to a top speed of 108 mph (175 km/h)
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The Egera has been tested to a top speed of 108 mph (175 km/h)
There's a 7.7-kWh battery pack offering 87 miles (140 km) of range
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There's a 7.7-kWh battery pack offering 87 miles (140 km) of range
The Egera is slated to launch sometime next year
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The Egera is slated to launch sometime next year
View gallery - 6 images

The Italians certainly know a thing or two about motorcycles. The last time I checked, Ducati, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and MV Agusta were producing absolutely fantastic motorcycles that fanatics drooled over. The only real problem was that they’ve often been deemed too pricey for most folks.

Positive Motorcycles, a motorcycle startup from the same locale, popped up quite recently and has since created a fair share of noise around its first-ever motorcycle. Of course, it’s an electric, but it also carries a fair share of Italian flair alongside a rather surprising “potential” price tag.

The motorcycle’s called Egera (short for Electric Generation ERA). It’s essentially a scrambler, motard, and café-racer mashed into one. And one look at it, and you’d instantly see its road-readiness, but also light off-road potential.

Powering the Egera is a liquid-cooled motor producing 40 hp of peak power and 62.7 lb.ft (85 Nm) of peak torque. It’s reported good for 0 to 60 of 6 seconds and a top speed of around 77 mph (120 km/h).

Powering the Egera is a liquid-cooled motor producing 40 hp of peak power
Powering the Egera is a liquid-cooled motor producing 40 hp of peak power

The battery is a 7.7-kWh pack offering roughly 87 miles (140 km) of range. It takes around two and a half hours to go from 20% to 80% with a simple 220-V home socket.

None of those are crazy numbers, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. If anything, it sounds legit – decent specs for a bike that’s supposed to stay more or less within the city.

The Egera also gets regenerative braking, IP67 water protection, and a total weight of 335 lb (152 kg). The seat height comes in at 34.2 in (870 mm), with the bike rolling on 17-inch rims.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a 41-mm fork while the rear gets double shock absorbers – both Öhlins components. Elseweher, the bike sports a 4.3-in touch-screen TFT, LED lighting, 3D-printed ABS and carbon fiber components that help keep things nice and light.

The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection
The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection

It’s another one of those cool-looking motorcycles you’d instantly be drawn to, but that’s not to say it doesn’t have its quirks. For starters, it’s been a minute since Positive Motorcycles first revealed the bike – that was in 2024. So it’s actually taken the company a while to get things going.

On top of that, it’s the prospective price point that’s been thrown around which could cause shortness of breath: just under €10,000 before taxes. That’s around US$11,000. That’s certainly no budget bike.

Of course, that number is unofficial for now, but it does point to the sort of market Positive Motorcycles is targeting: premium e-motos. Half of that is due to how fully Italian the Egera is, with almost all components built in Italy.

We don’t see that often, do we? Electric motorcycles with white-labeled Chinese components are dime a dozen, but Positive Motorcycle certainly doesn’t want to take that road.

The Egera has been tested to a top speed of 108 mph (175 km/h)
The Egera has been tested to a top speed of 108 mph (175 km/h)

The biggest piece of news is that the firm has recently moved into a pre-seed funding round after five years of self-funded R&D. And apparently, the bike has recently been tested on the ground and even pushed to a top speed of 108 mph (175 km/h).

It looks like the first part is done. Now, the next step is about scaling the Egera to production, sorting out the dealer network and supply chain before a planned launch next year. Fingers crossed.

I’m sort of rooting for this one. That’s because in a sea of “affordable” electric motorcycles with similar styling and Chinese-origin components, the Egera promises something refreshing – it’s that an electric moto doesn't have to be boring, and weirdly cheap. And maybe that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Source: Positive Motorcycles

View gallery - 6 images

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MotorcyclesItalyElectric MotorcyclesScramblerscafe racer
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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