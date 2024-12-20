This retro-futuristic cafe racer is straight outta cyberpunk

Real Motors' Project: Ares is an electric cafe racer with a sci-fi movie vibe, that blends modern technology with vintage aesthetics. It offers a 100-mile (161-km) range and a top speed of about 95 mph (153 km/h), and it takes less than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h).

Project: Ares is an e-moto that's comparable to a 700cc to 900cc gas bike.The present prototype weighs about 420 lb (190 kg) and is powered by an 11-kWh battery. For reference, the now-defunct FUELL Fllow featured a 10-kWh battery that offered an urban range of around 150 miles (241 km).

Real Motors is one of the fresh faces in the US e-moto scene, but that doesn't keep the company from bringing up functional, beautiful electric motorcycles. With a specification sheet that is tailor-made for city riding, Project: Ares is its version of a full-faired cafe racer.

Take a long hard look at this bike. Doesn’t it look like it dropped from the cyberpunk universe? The sleek, white-painted body, a large front fork with a bold graphic design, a deep side fairing, those simple lines … it’s hard to not like this bike at first glance.

The front fascia is weirdly similar to that of the Ryvid Anthem, another bang-for-buck electric city commuter. But it is just as functional as its form. Project Ares sports an aggressive riding position, which coupled with its clip-on handlebars, rear-sets, and a 33.5-inch (851-mm) seat height makes for a spirited riding experience.

"We believe the best way to describe the freedom and power you feel when you ride your bike, is that you forget it’s there," says Real Motors.

Another aspect that makes the bike ideal for riding in cities is its 60.5-inch (153.7-cm) wheelbase, which should provide some fairly agile handling even at moderate speeds. The digital display that comes integrated with GPS promises to make city commutes easier than ever.

Given the fact that it's electric and all, it’s important to consider more than just battery range. The bike can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as half an hour when using a Level 2 charger.

On the hardware front, it has Bridgestone Battlax SC 2 tires installed on lightweight 17-inch (432-mm) five-arm forged wheels. ByBre brakes with steel-braided lines are responsible for stopping power.

Real Motors has a concept for Project: Ares that it refers to as "Electric Analogue." It's the company's attempt to make technology – like electric motors and batteries – complement the traditional motorcycle design by functioning covertly rather than overtly.

According to Trent Dingman and Michael Feng of Real Motors, it's the perfect option for first-time motorcycle owners. And while it's proposed to be a functional EV you might end up using every day, Feng acknowledges that it's an "expensive toy."

If you're someone who appreciates an intricate fusion of digital technology and analog experiences, you might just be the ideal customer for Real Motors. Project: Ares aims to provide a perfect bike with an inspiring and effective design for Western commuting use cases, especially the American cruising culture.

The company is seeking early adopters to secure the first batch of bikes, which are scheduled for delivery late next year. The body, battery, and other components will be manufactured in China and assembled in the US.

You can register your interest with the company in case you are interested. As for the cost, there’s no official word, though US$20,000 is the rumored price that customers will have to pay for the retro-futuristic electric. Best to get on Santa’s nice list ASAP.

Source: Real Motors