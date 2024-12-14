This $6,000 American-made e-motorcycle is actually a great city commuter

Electric motorcycles are at a weird point in their lifecycle. Most big-named electric manufacturers are either shutting shop or selling far too few. Some are plagued with controversies while others like Damon can't seem to get production models out soon enough.

Ryvid is a homegrown, California-based electric motorcycle maker that still labels itself as a startup as opposed to a full-sized company. It’s got just two models in its lineup – the Anthem and the Outset. The latter is a scrambler-styled urban electric, while the Anthem, the one that we focus on today, is a rather capable, commuter bike that has enough juice for the occasional highway ride.

The Ryvid Anthem doesn't really fit the conventional motorbike design template. Instead of using a traditional frame, the company makes a lightweight but durable box frame out of folded aluminum. Instead of welding numerous joints across the frame, mechanical fasteners are used to simplify the assembly process, which results in a bike that is easier – and hence, less expensive –to put together.

2024 Ryvid Anthem | Equilibrium In Motion.™

There are certain elements that drastically alter the bike's feel and ride, like head tube angles and changeable suspension positions. Another awesome element is the ability to change your seat height mid-ride. There’s an actuator incorporated within the frame that allows the seat to be adjusted by 4 in (10 cm). This can be done with a simple click of a button on the handlebars. Easy.

The bike is well-designed and could well turn the occasional head as you motor through city streets. But what about power? Ah yes, the secret ingredient that moto journalists seem to rave about. Let's put it this way, its 18 horses (13 kW) are ample for a commuter bike of its size. So, decent enough for city rides if you don't intend to go drag racing with it. And considering that it weighs about 240 lb (108 kg), it's easy to maneuver in the tight spaces of an urban environment.

The Anthem is priced at $6,495 Ryvid

Additionally, the bike can be paired with two different gear ratios. The shorter gear ratio will allow you to continue flying up to 75 mph (120 km/h) if that's your goal. Keep in mind that this gearing will drain the battery more than when driven at slower city speeds. The larger gearing choice gives you a peppier ride that jumps off the line and tends to be more efficient at city speeds, that is if you don't mind losing 10 mph off the top end.

Its compact 4.3-kWh Li-ion battery contributes to the lightweight construction. The best part is that it can be charged both on and off the bike. With the bike, you can use either a 110-V or 220-V wall plug. If you choose to remove the battery for remote charging, Ryvid has equipped it with a quick-release feature and built-in wheels that allow you to roll it into your house or workplace.

As for the per-charge range, you should be able to cover almost any commute with Anthem's 75-mile (120-km) Eco Mode and 50-mile (80-km) Sport Mode.

The Anthem's compact 4.3-kWh Li-ion battery contributes to the lightweight construction Ryvid

On the hardware side, there's a 4.9-inch daylight-visible TFT display, 17-inch wheels, dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, adjustable inverted suspension forks, and a rear shock. So it’s pretty nicely put together.

Of all the features of the Anthem, my favorite is its price point. At US$6,495 stock, it isn’t exactly the cheapest electric moto out there. But it’s far from ludicrous sums of money. It’s rather appropriately priced in my eyes.

The Anthem weighs about 240 pounds Ryvid

When it launched, it went for $7,800 in pre-orders. Considering that the price has dropped even further now, plus the fact that it is a US-designed and US-assembled bike, all add up to make the deal even sweeter. Yes, there are better-known options like the Zero S and Livewire S2 Del Mar, but both of these are more than twice the price of the Ryivid.

All of this bodes well for the Anthem, which is a readily available, rather inexpensive electric for those who need a small sneaky little commuter to run a few errands.

Source: Ryvid